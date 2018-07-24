FDA approves new pill to reduce pain from endometriosis

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This undated image provided by AbbVie in July 2018 shows packaging for the company's drug Orilissa (elagolix). On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, the company said that The Food and Drug Administration approved its the drug for pain during menstruation and at other times. (AbbVie via AP) less This undated image provided by AbbVie in July 2018 shows packaging for the company's drug Orilissa (elagolix). On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, the company said that The Food and Drug Administration approved its the ... more Photo: AP FDA approves new pill to reduce pain from endometriosis 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved a new treatment for pain caused by endometriosis.

The common condition involves abnormal tissue growth from the uterus that can cause pain and infertility.

Drugmaker Abbvie said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its drug, Orilissa (oh-RAH'-liss-ah), for pain during menstruation and at other times. The company says it's the first new pill for endometriosis in a decade.

In testing, it significantly reduced menstrual pain in about 45 percent of women given a low dose and 75 percent given a high dose, compared to about 20 percent of women given dummy pills.

The drug works by reducing production of the hormone estrogen. That caused side effects in some participants, including hot flashes and bone thinning.

Orilissa will cost $845 every four weeks without insurance.