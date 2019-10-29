London Fire Brigade heavily criticized for apartment fire

LONDON (AP) — A report on a deadly apartment block fire in London has condemned the London Fire Brigade and concluded that fewer people would have died if the building were evacuated more quickly.

Britain's Press Association said the leaked report, which was to be published Wednesday, also accused the brigade's commissioner Dany Cotton, of "remarkable insensitivity" for testifying that she would not have done anything differently in the early hours of the June 14, 2017 blaze that killed 72 people.

Inquiry chairman Martin Moore-Bick says the "principal reason" the flames shot up the Grenfell Tower building was the presence of relatively new combustible aluminum composite cladding with polyethylene cores, which acted as a "source of fuel."

The report concluded the fire started as the result of an "electrical fault in a large fridge-freezer."