New abortion clinic going up in Illinois, near St. Louis

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Planned Parenthood has quietly been building a new abortion clinic in Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, as Missouri women concerned about the uncertain future of a St. Louis clinic flock across the state line.

Planned Parenthood officials said Wednesday that the 18,000-square-foot (1,700-square-meter) clinic in Fairview Heights, 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of St. Louis, will provide abortion care as well as family planning. It opens later this month.

Planned Parenthood has been battling with Missouri’s health department for months to try and keep open its St. Louis clinic. The state has refused to renew its license to perform abortions, citing concerns that include "failed abortions" that required additional surgeries.

Missouri’s Administrative Hearing Commission is deciding the fate of the St. Louis clinic.