https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/medical/article/Officials-3-people-who-went-through-LA-Airport-14911235.php Officials: 3 people who went through LA Airport had measles Updated 7:13 pm EST, Monday, December 16, 2019 Most Popular 1 Accident jams up Merritt in Stratford 2 Fairfield man who crashed into Westport building charged with DUI 3 Fairfield dentist ordered to pay $1.7 million in damages 4 Santa’s House at Burr Homestead in Fairfield 5 Fairfield seeking home for kittens 6 On the Market: Nantucket-style colonial with many amenities in Southport Village 7 Bridgeport mini-mart faces $5,705 fine in sale of ‘loose’ cigarettes View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.