Oklahoma high court nullifies medical abortion restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court says a state law that restricts women's access to drug-induced abortions is unconstitutional.

The decision handed down Tuesday overturns a 2014 state law that banned "off-label" use of mifepristone, a medication used for abortions, sometimes called RU-486.

The statute required that physician's comply with the Federal Drug Administration's 2000 label protocol for medically terminated pregnancies rather than the more effective 2016 label protocol. The Supreme Court ruled that "places a substantial obstacle in the path of women's choice and places an undue burden on the woman's rights."

The ruling upholds an Oklahoma County judge's 2017 ruling that overturned the law approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by former Gov. Mary Fallin.

Attorney General Mike Hunter's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.