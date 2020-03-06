South Korea blasts Japan over virus entry restrictions

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, right, meets with Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 6, 2020.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul expressed “extreme regret” that Japan will quarantine all visitors from South Korea due to its surging viral outbreak and warned Friday of retaliation if Tokyo doesn’t withdraw the restriction.

The 14-day quarantine announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also will apply to visitors from China. Officials at a meeting of South Korea's national security council criticized Japan for implementing the restriction without consulting first.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun said the move amounted to a full entry ban. “(We) consider this as very regrettable and demand the excessive and irrational measure to be immediately withdrawn,” Chung said.

Relations between South Korea and Japan sank to their lowest point in decades last year as they feuded over trade issues, wartime history and military cooperation.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha summoned Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita to protest Japan’s move and described it as "unscientific," citing progress in the country's quarantine efforts.

South Korea has confirmed more than 6,500 cases of infection with the new coronavirus, but its numbers of new cases have been declining in recent days.

Tomita replied that Japan is facing a “critical period” that will determine whether it can successfully stem the spread of the virus. Japan counts more than 1,000 cases, including about 700 from a cruise ship.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the country's strengthened border controls will also apply to Japanese citizens returning from South Korea or China.

The possible countermeasures South Korea will consider include designating Japan as a risk area for infectious diseases and placing its own restrictions on travelers from Japan. However, South Korea has not taken any tit-for-tat steps against more than 90 other countries that banned or restricted visitors from the country.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.