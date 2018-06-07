Superbug infections rising among injection drug users

NEW YORK (AP) — One type of superbug bacteria is increasingly spreading among people who inject drugs.

A new government report says users of heroin and other injection drugs were 16 times more likely than other people to develop severe illnesses from MRSA.

The U.S. is in the midst of its deadliest drug epidemic ever. While overdose deaths have been the main concern, some studies have noted HIV and hepatitis C infections are spreading among drug users. The authors say Thursday's report is one of the first — and the largest — to highlight how superbug bacterial infections are spreading, too.

The bacteria often live on the skin without causing symptoms. But they can become more dangerous if they enter the bloodstream, destroying heart valves or causing other damage.