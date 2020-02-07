The Latest: Hong Kong cancels major art fair amid outbreak

A woman wearing face mask walks past empty shelf of tissue papers at supermarket in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Ten more people were sickened with a new virus aboard one of two quarantined cruise ships with some 5,400 passengers and crew aboard, health officials in Japan said Thursday, as China reported 73 more deaths and announced that the first group of patients were expected to start taking a new antiviral drug.

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on a virus outbreak that began in China (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Art Basel Hong Kong, a major cultural and business event for the city, has been canceled amid the virus outbreak.

The annual art fair, which drew more than 80,000 people last year, had been scheduled to take place from March 19 to 21.

Organizers say "our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected around the world. We remain committed to Hong Kong and look forward to welcoming you to the next edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, which will take place March 25 to March 27, 2021."

It's the latest in a range of cultural, academic and sporting events canceled or postponed in China, Hong Kong and elsewhere because of the outbreak. Tourism is also down considerably and internal travel within China off by around 70%.

Hong Kong has reported 22 cases of the virus and has ordered a 14-day quarantine for all travelers entering the city from mainland China starting Saturday.