US official urges transparency in Tanzania mystery death

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The U.S. health and human services secretary is urging Tanzanian authorities to show transparency in the case of a patient who recently died after suffering Ebola-like symptoms.

Alex Azar, who spoke in Uganda on Monday, told reporters that he and others are "very concerned about the lack of transparency."

Azar urged Tanzania to share laboratory results regarding the case.

He said efforts are underway to secure Tanzania's compliance with international health regulations and its obligations to the World Health Organization "to protect Tanzanians as well as all people in the region."

WHO in a statement last week noted a rumor regarding a death from an unknown illness and said it was sending a team to Tanzania to investigate urgently.

Tanzania's government says there is no confirmed case of Ebola there.