Ukraine: Chernobyl reactor's radioactive dust shelter opened

FILE - This June 1, 2019, file photo shows a view of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) movable enclosure at the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. A new structure built to confine the Chernobyl nuclear reactor at the center of the world's worst nuclear disaster has been previewed for the media. (Sergei Supinsky/Pool Photo via AP, File) less FILE - This June 1, 2019, file photo shows a view of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) movable enclosure at the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. A new structure built to confine the Chernobyl nuclear ... more Photo: Sergei Supinsky, AP Photo: Sergei Supinsky, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Ukraine: Chernobyl reactor's radioactive dust shelter opened 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — A structure built to confine radioactive dust from the nuclear reactor at the center of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster is up and running.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy formally opened the "new safe confinement" shelter that spans the remains of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's Reactor No. 4.

The structure cost 2.2 billion euros (about $2.5 billion) and took nine years to complete. Officials have described it as the largest moveable land-based structure ever built.

Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl plant in Soviet Ukraine exploded and burned on April 26, 1986. The disaster's eventual death toll is subject to speculation and dispute.

The World Health Organization's cancer research arm estimates that 9,000 people will die of Chernobyl-related cancer and leukemia if the health effects follow a similar pattern to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings.