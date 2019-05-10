WHO warns Ebola could spread elsewhere if attacks don't stop

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The World Health Organization is warning it may not be possible to contain Ebola to the two affected provinces in eastern Congo if violent attacks on health teams continue.

In an update Friday, WHO warned that Ebola response activities had been halted for five consecutive days because of the insecurity.

In one incident, WHO said that a burial team was violently attacked after they interred an Ebola victim.

The area has been destabilized by the presence of Mai-Mai militia fighters, making it impossible for health workers to travel to some areas.

That has hampered isolation of sick patients and allowed them to remain in their communities where they have spread the disease to other people.

WHO said there now have been 1,069 deaths since the outbreak began in August.