2016: Trump is a Republican presidential candidate and eventually the party's nominee. At Trump's direction, Cohen says, he and Trump arrange to pay adult-film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 and former Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 to influence the election — presumably to keep their allegations of sexual encounters private. In entering the plea Tuesday, Cohen did not specifically name the two women or even Trump, recounting instead that he worked with an "unnamed candidate." But the amounts and the dates all line up with the payments made to Daniels and McDougal. Trump is a Republican presidential candidate and eventually the party's nominee. At Trump's direction, Cohen says, he and Trump arrange to pay adult-film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 and former Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 to influence the election — presumably to keep their allegations of sexual encounters private. In entering the plea Tuesday, Cohen did not specifically name the two women or even Trump, recounting instead that he worked with an "unnamed candidate." But the amounts and the dates all line up with the payments made to Daniels and McDougal. less 2016: Trump is a Republican presidential candidate and eventually the party's nominee. At Trump's direction, Cohen says, he and Trump arrange to pay adult-film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 and former Playboy Trump is a Republican presidential candidate and eventually the party's nominee. At Trump's direction, Cohen says, he and Trump arrange to pay adult-film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 and former Playboy ... more Photo: Albert L. Ortega/FilmMagic, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nov. 4, 2016: The Wall Street Journal reports that the company that owns the National Enquirer agreed to pay $150,000 to McDougal for her story of an affair with Trump in 2006, the year after Trump married Melania Trump. In a statement, American Media Inc., which is supportive of Trump's campaign, says it didn't buy McDougal's story but rather two years' worth of columns. White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks denies there had been an affair. less Nov. 4, 2016: The Wall Street Journal reports that the company that owns the National Enquirer agreed to pay $150,000 to McDougal for her story of an affair with Trump in 2006, the year after Trump married ... more Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis Via Getty Images

Jan. 12, 2018: The Wall Street Journal reports that Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the election as part of an agreement that barred her from publicly discussing their alleged 2006 affair. Cohen says Trump "vehemently denies any such occurrence."

less Jan. 12, 2018: The Wall Street Journal reports that Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the election as part of an agreement that barred her from publicly discussing their alleged 2006 ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press

Feb. 13, 2018: Cohen says that he personally paid Daniels and that he received no reimbursement from the Trump Organization or the campaign. Neither was "party to the transaction," he says. Cohen says later the money came from a home equity line to an account for a personal corporation. less Feb. 13, 2018: Cohen says that he personally paid Daniels and that he received no reimbursement from the Trump Organization or the campaign. Neither was "party to the transaction," he says. Cohen says later ... more Photo: Kevin Hagen, AP

March 2018: McDougal files a lawsuit against American Media Inc., seeking to end a contract with the company. She tells CNN that the company bought her rights to tell her story under false circumstances and then killed the story to protect Trump. She also claims she had a lengthy affair with him in 2006. American Media says she's been free to tell her story since 2016. Through representatives, Trump denies the affair. less March 2018: McDougal files a lawsuit against American Media Inc., seeking to end a contract with the company. She tells CNN that the company bought her rights to tell her story under false circumstances and ... more Photo: Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic

April 5, 2018: Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump denies knowing about the payment to Daniels. Asked why Cohen made the payment, Trump says, "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen." April 5, 2018: Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump denies knowing about the payment to Daniels. Asked why Cohen made the payment, Trump says, "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen." Photo: Alex Brandon, AP

April 9, 2018: The FBI raids Cohen's office, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment to Daniels. Furious, Trump calls the raid a "disgrace" and says the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He also tweets that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!" The raid is overseen by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and is based in part on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, says Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan. Cohen had said he took out a personal line of credit on his home to pay Daniels days before the 2016 election without Trump's knowledge. less April 9, 2018: The FBI raids Cohen's office, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment to Daniels. Furious, Trump calls the raid a "disgrace" and says the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He ... more Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images

April 26, 2018: Trump acknowledges that Cohen represented him in the "crazy Stormy Daniels deal." He tells "Fox & Friends" that "there were no campaign funds going into this which would have been a problem." less April 26, 2018: Trump acknowledges that Cohen represented him in the "crazy Stormy Daniels deal." He tells "Fox & Friends" that "there were no campaign funds going into this which would have been a ... more Photo: Richard Drew, Associated Press

May 2, 2018: Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tells "Hannity" that the payment to Daniels had been "funneled through a law firm, and the president repaid it." He later says that proves the payments didn't violate campaign finance laws. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump "eventually learned" about the payments. less May 2, 2018: Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tells "Hannity" that the payment to Daniels had been "funneled through a law firm, and the president repaid it." He later says that proves the payments didn't violate ... more Photo: Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post

May 4, 2018: Reporters remind Trump of his previous denial of the payments to Daniels. The president blasts the media for focusing on "crap" stories like the Daniels matter and claims that "virtually everything" reported about the payments had been wrong. Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweets, "How stupid do they think all of us are?" less May 4, 2018: Reporters remind Trump of his previous denial of the payments to Daniels. The president blasts the media for focusing on "crap" stories like the Daniels matter and claims that "virtually ... more Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20, 2018: People familiar with the investigation say Cohen secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for McDougal two months before the election. Giuliani says that the payment was never made and that the brief recording shows Trump did nothing wrong. In it, Cohen is heard saying that he needed to start a company "for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," a possible reference to David Pecker, Trump's friend and president of American Media Inc.

When Cohen begins to discuss financing, Trump interrupts him and asks, "What financing?"

"We'll have to pay," Cohen responds.

The audio is muffled, but Trump can be heard saying "pay with cash," though it isn't clear if he is suggesting to pay with cash or not to pay with cash. Cohen immediately says, "No, no, no" and Trump can then be heard saying, "check." less July 20, 2018: People familiar with the investigation say Cohen secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for McDougal two months before the election. Giuliani says that the payment was never ... more Photo: Drew Angerer /Getty Images

Aug. 21, 2018: Cohen pleads guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to Daniels and McDougal to influence the election. Aug. 21, 2018: Cohen pleads guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to Daniels and McDougal to influence the election. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Another day, another twist in what Michael Cohen may — or may not — know about Donald Trump, Russian dirt and the 2016 election.

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, is walking back his assertions that his client, the president's former "fixer," could tell a special prosecutor that Trump had prior knowledge of a meeting with a Russian lawyer to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

"I should have been much clearer that I could not confirm the story," Davis said Monday, attempting to clean up his comments in interviews last week after Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and bank fraud.

Davis told The Washington Post over the weekend that he "could not independently confirm" the claims he made on television last week that Cohen witnessed Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., telling his father about the Trump Tower meeting beforehand.

"I take responsibility for not communicating more clearly my uncertainty," Davis said. "I regret the error."

Davis is also hedging suggestions he made on television last week that Cohen could tell special prosecutor Robert Mueller about whether Trump was aware of and encouraged Russian hacking during the 2016 campaign before it became publicly known.

After suggesting to CNN last Wednesday that "Cohen was an observer and was a witness to Mr. Trump's awareness of those emails before they were dropped," Cohen told the Post, "there's a possibility that is the case. But I am not sure."

The prospect of Cohen telling Mueller that Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting has hung over the Russia probe since CNN, citing anonymous sources, reported last month that Cohen was willing to share the information.

Davis told The Associated Press at the time that the basic substance of the CNN report was correct and told CNN last Wednesday that Cohen "was present during a discussion with junior and dad" pertaining to the Trump Tower meeting.

Davis, citing a lack of independent verification, apologized to the AP on Monday. "I express my regrets that I could not confirm what I told you," he said.

Trump, who has denied knowing about the meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, seized on Davis' about-face.

"Michaels Cohen's attorney clarified the record, saying his client does not know if President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting (out of which came nothing!)," Trump tweeted on Saturday. "The answer is that I did NOT know about the meeting. Just another phony story by the Fake News Media!"

CNN said it stands by the story, which included reporting from Pulitzer Prize-winning Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein. Trump Jr. tweeted that CNN was defending "literal fake news" and derided Bernstein as a "leftist hack.