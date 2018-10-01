Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied
Steve Peoples, Associated Press
Updated
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks during an appearance at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Boston.
Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Boston, and looks back at a photo of him being confronted in an elevator Friday at the Capitol in Washington by two women who said they were sexual assault victims. They were imploring him to change his mind after he announced he would support Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. less
Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and his wife Cheryl Flake arrive at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Boston.
Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP
Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks with committee colleagues during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 28, 2018, on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. - Kavanaugh's contentious Supreme Court nomination will be put to an initial vote Friday, the day after a dramatic Senate hearing saw the judge furiously fight back against sexual assault allegations recounted in harrowing detail by his accuser. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: Photos By Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. After a flurry of last-minute negotiations, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court after agreeing to a late call from Sen. Flake for a one week investigation into sexual assault allegation against the high court nominee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) less
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press
US Senator Jeff Flake speaks with reporters after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell about the Judge Brett Kavanaugh nomination on Capitol Hill on September 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. - The US Senate Judiciary Committee gave its backing to Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump's embattled pick for the Supreme Court, one day after he fought off allegations of sexual assault at a dramatic day-long hearing that riveted the nation. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Republican senator who suddenly sits at the center of the explosive Supreme Court debate promised Monday to oppose President Donald Trump's nominee should an ongoing federal investigation determine he lied under oath.
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who holds extraordinary leverage in the confirmation process, addressed Judge Brett Kavanaugh's future directly as he trekked across New England while exploring a possible run for president. Asked what would cause him to vote "no" on Kavanaugh, Flake pointed to "any evidence that corroborates" his accuser's story.
"Any nominee that lies to the committee, that is disqualifying," Flake told reporters after delivering a speech in New Hampshire, the state that hosts the nation's first presidential primary election.
During a Boston appearance earlier in the day, Flake also vowed to ensure the FBI conducts "a real investigation" into the allegations against Kavanaugh. "It does us no good to have an investigation that just gives us more cover," he said at the Forbes Under 30 Summit.
Flake's comments came as the White House insisted it's not "micromanaging" a one-week review of decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. Some Democratic lawmakers claimed the White House was keeping investigators from interviewing certain witnesses.
Monday marked Flake's second New Hampshire visit this year. The 55-year-old soft-spoken Republican, who is retiring from the Senate at the end of the year, is a reluctant presidential prospect at best. During a spring visit to the state, he declared his interest in a possible 2020 presidential bid — as a Republican or an independent — if no other Republican were to step up to challenge Trump.
Three days ago, the Republican senator single-handedly delayed Kavanaugh's confirmation proceedings by insisting on an FBI investigation as a condition for his support. The GOP's razor-thin majority in the Senate, 51-49, lent power to his demand.
Liberal protesters in Boston and New Hampshire pleaded with Flake to block Kavanaugh's nomination.
At a rally that drew hundreds to Boston City Hall, New York congressional candidate Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez warned Flake and other elected leaders that voters would end their careers should they support Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
"We are going to keep pushing because justice in America is not just about protecting the powerful," Ocasio-Cortez said. "It is about uplifting the voices that have been victimized."
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh offered a direct message to the Republican senator from Arizona. "I guess I want to say, 'Thank you,'" Walsh said. "But that's your job. That's your job to vet the nominee."
Should he oppose Trump in 2020, Flake is unlikely to win much support from New Hampshire Republicans, said Republican strategist Joel Maiola.
"In the climate we've got today it's going to be hard for someone like Jeff Flake to get any kind of momentum," he said. "I think it's a very conservative party right now."
While Flake is a self-described "proud conservative and lifelong Republican," his impending retirement has freed him to condemn the political climate in Trump's GOP.
Facing New Hampshire voters at Saint Anselm College, Flake repeatedly condemned the rise of "tribalism" shaping the Supreme Court debate and U.S. politics.
"My message here today is tribalism is ruining us. It is tearing our country apart. It is no way for sane adults to act," Flake declared.
"I've been failing my tribe for some time now," he continued. "I hope to continue to fail my tribe."
___
Associated Press writer Bob Salsberg in Boston contributed to this report.