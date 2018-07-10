Lawyers for Manafort say they don't want him switching jails

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is asking to remain in the same Virginia jail even though a judge directed that he be moved closer to his lawyers.

Lawyers for Paul Manafort said he should remain at the Northern Neck Regional Jail. They cited concerns about his safety and adjusting to a new jail so close to his trial date.

The filing came after U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III said Manafort would be relocated to a jail in Alexandria, Virginia, where he is scheduled for trial later this month.

He has been held for weeks at the Northern Neck jail after a judge revoked his house arrest.

Also Tuesday, Ellis gave special counsel Robert Mueller until Friday to respond to Manafort's request to move his trial to Roanoke.