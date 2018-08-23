Manafort juror says 1 holdout prevented 18-count conviction

This courtroom sketch shows Paul Manafort listening to U.S. District court Judge T.S. Ellis III at federal court in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's winning presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight financial crimes in the first trial victory of the special counsel investigation into the president's associates. A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts the jury could not agree on.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A juror in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial says a lone holdout prevented the jury from convicting the onetime Trump campaign chairman on all 18 counts.

The jury on Tuesday found Manafort guilty on eight counts. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 counts the jury was deadlocked on.

Juror Paula Duncan tells Fox News she voted to convict Manafort on all counts. Duncan, who says she's a supporter of President Donald Trump, says jurors tried to persuade the holdout to "look at the paper trail" but the juror insisted there was reasonable doubt.