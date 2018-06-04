FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
Photo: Susan Walsh, AP
FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
Donald and Melania Trump through the years
Donald Trump and Melania Knauss (born Melanija Knavs) as they pose together on the red carpet at the 18th annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards, New York, New York, June 2, 1999. less
Photo: Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Donald and Melania Trump through the years
Donald Trump is flanked by his date, model Melania Knausss, and Jaime Bergman at a party celebrating Playboy magazine's 45th anniversary at the Life Club.
Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images
Melanie Knauss and Donald Trump.
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Sygma Via Getty Images
Donald Trump and friend Melanie Knauss are on hand at the MetroGuide launch party at Daniels.
Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images
Donald Trump and his girlfriend Melania Knauss attend a reception before the annual White House Correspondents Dinner April 28, 2001 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Karin Cooper/Getty Images
Donald Trump is flanked by Miss USA Kimberly Ann Pressler (left) and his girlfriend Melania Knauss at benefit for the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Marriot Marquis Hotel.
Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images
Donald Trump and Melania Knauss
Photo: Time & Life Pictures/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Portrait of American real estate developer Donald Trump, his future wife, model Melania Knauss, and daughter, Tiffany, as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, April 2, 2000.
Photo: Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images
Model Melania Knauss adhjust the bowtie of (her future husband) real estate developer Donald Trump during a New Year's Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, December 31, 2002.
Photo: Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka (left) and girlfriend Melania Knauss (right) attend the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute benefit gala on April 26, 2004 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City. less
Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Melania Knauss is seen during the Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 at Bryant Park in New York City.
Photo: Bowers/Getty Images
Donald Trump, Melenia Knauss, Katrina Campins, Heidi Bressler and Omarosa
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage For In Touch Weekly
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Melania Trump attends the MET Costume Institute Gala Celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2005 In New York City.
Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Melania Trump and baby Barron Trump
Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Beth Ostrosky and Howard Stern
Photo: James Devaney/WireImage
Donald Trump, Melania Trump and son Barron Trump attend the 17th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwarz on March 11, 2008 in New York City.
Photo: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
(L-R) Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART FILM BENEFIT Honoring BAZ LUHRMANN at Museum of Modern Art on November 10, 2008 in New York City.
Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Images
Barron Trump and Melania Trump attend the 18th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwartz on March 3, 2009 in New York City.
Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump-Trump and Barron Trump attend the "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" book launch celebration at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City.
Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Donald and Melania Trump were guests on "THE VIEW," Friday, April 23, 2010 (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, ET) airing on the ABC Television Network.
Photo: Donna Svennevik/ABC Via Getty Images
(L-R) Producer Brian Grazer, Donald Trump, Director Brett Ratner, Melania Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the world premiere of "Tower Heist" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on October 24, 2011 in New York City.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Donald Trump, Barron Trump and Melania Trump attends Trump Invitational Grand Prix Mar-a-Lago Club at The Mar-a-Largo Club on January 4, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 2016 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2016 in New York City.
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
American real estate developer and presidential candidate Donald Trump (center left) and his running mate, Indiana Governor and vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence (center right), along with their families, during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. Pictured are, from left, Eric Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Trump and Pence, and the latter's wife Karen Pence and their daughter Charlotte, and couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. less
Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump as they speak during a campaign event at the Wilmington International Airport Air Wilmington Hanger in Wilmington, NC on Friday November 04, 2016. less
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Melania Trump (R) and her husband Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump fill out their ballots at a polling station in a school during the 2016 presidential elections on November 8, 2016 in New York.
Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump dances with wife Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending. less
Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (center L) and the first lady Melania Trump (center R) dance with Vice Presidant Mike Pence (8L), his wife Karen (L) and family at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. less
Photo: MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump(R) and US First Lady Melania Trump join others to write notes to service members during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (C-L) and First Lady Melania Trump (C-R) visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalems Old City on May 22, 2017.
Photo: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One before departing the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Corpus Christi, Texas, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 29, 2017. President Donald Trump went to Texas on Tuesday to see the recovery efforts underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. less
Photo: Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump behind, talks with a resident of the Pearland, Texas area after helping to load emergency supplies into the vehicle while visiting the First Church of Pearland September 2, 2017 in Pearland, Texas. Pearland, just south of Houston, was heavily damaged by the floodwaters created by the hurricane. less
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (C) walks with granddaughter Arabella Rose Kushner (L), US first lady Melania Trump (3L), Joseph Frederick Kushner (2R) and son Barron Trump to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on August 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. less
Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House after their stay at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on January 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Pool/Getty Images
Barron Trump, and his Mom, First Lady Melania Trump, stand next to President Donald Trump, as he speaks at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21, 2017. President Trump pardoned Drumstick, a 40-pound White Holland breed raised by Wittenburg in Minnesota, who will live out his days at 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech. less
Photo: NurPhoto/NurPhoto Via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive for a new year's party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2017.
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017.
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
FILE - In this Friday, May 26, 2017, file photo, U.S. first lady Melania Trump steps out of a car as she arrives at Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy. Melania Trump won’t be joining her husband at the 2018 G7 summit in Quebec or accompanying him to the meeting planned with North Korea’s leader in Singapore following the G7. less
Photo: Domenico Stinellis, AP
FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania Trump won’t be joining her husband at the 2018 G7 summit in Quebec or accompanying him to the meeting planned with North Korea’s leader in Singapore following the G7. less
Photo: Luca Bruno, AP
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as after their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018. less
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018. less
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
History of US - North Korean relations
Take a look back at the rocky relations between the United States and North Korea.
Take a look back at the rocky relations between the United States and North Korea.
Photo: Interim Archives/Getty Images
History of US - North Korean relations
1948: After the Korean peninsula was freed from Japanese occupation following WWII, the United Nations divided Korea at the 38th parallel, with the Soviet Union occupying the north and the United States the south. The Korean peninsula was never reunified as intended and the counties of North and South Korea were established. less
Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone Via Getty Images
History of US - North Korean relations
1948: The Soviet Union officially recognized the communist government of Kim Il Sung. Diplomatic relations between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea were never officially established. less
Photo: Universal History Archive/UIG Via Getty Images
1950-53: On June 25, 1950 North Korea invaded South Korea, beginning the Korea War. The war claimed the lives of upwards of a million military and civilian lives on either side of the conflict between the Koreas and their aligned allies, notably the United States, the Soviet Union and China. A stalemate was declared in 1953 and the Korean Armistice Agreement in 1954 resulted in monitoring at Panmunjom along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the 38th parallel by international observers. less
Photo: Carl Mydans/The LIFE Picture Collection
1968: A North Korean naval force seized the American intelligence ship USS Pueblo on the high seas. The Pueblo was carrying 83 men at the time of the incident. One sailor was killed.
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
1968: Months later, following negotiations, all 82 survivors of the Pueblo were released and handed off at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
Photo: BIll Abbott Via Flickr
History of US - North Korean relations
1976:
US Amy officers Captain Arthur Bonifas and 1st Lieutenant Mark Barrett were killed by an ax-wielding North Korean soldier in Panmunjom. The officers were overseeing a group of workers trimming a tree the U.S. said blocked the view of United Nations observers at the DMZ. The United States responded with a show of force, and reportedly considered rocket attacks in what was one of the more tense moments involving North Korea during the Cold War. The two officers are remembered each year at a ceremony in Panmunjom, seen above. less
Photo: Lee Jin-man/AP
History of US - North Korean relations
1985: North Korea, under Kim Jong Il, became a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons "whose objective is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament and general and complete disarmament," according to the United Nations. less
Photo: 2452/Gamma-Rapho Via Getty Images
History of US - North Korean relations
1987: North Korea was added to the United States Department of State's "State Sponsors of Terrorism" list after Korean Air Flight 858, flying from Baghdad to Seoul, exploded in mid-air over Thailand when a bomb planted by North Korean agents was detonated. 115 people were killed. less
Photo: CHOO YOUN-KONG/AFP/Getty Images
1994: North Korea blocked Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty inspections, leading then-president Bill Clinton to suspect Kim Il Sung of processing plutonium from a reactor to build atomic bombs. Clinton later wrote that military action, including "surgical strikes" were considered on the Yongbyon reactor. Former president Jimmy Carter was dispatched to broker a deal; North Korea said they would give up the pursuit of nuclear weapons in exchange for aid. less
Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images
1994: Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea, died on July 8, 1994, leaving his son Kim Jong Il, right, in control of the country.
Photo: Yamaguchi Haruyoshi/Sygma Via Getty Images
1994: In December of 1994, North Korea shot down a U.S. OH-58 Kiowa helicopter. The pilot had very little flying time along the DMZ and reportedly lost track of his position, crossing into North Korea. U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer David Hilemon was killed and co-pilot Bobby Wayne Hall survived. less
Photo: CHOO YOUN-KONG/AFP/Getty Images
1996: U.S. Rep. Bill Richardson helped negotiate the release of Evan C. Hunziker of Tacoma, Wash., who was jailed for three months in North Korea on spy charges. Hunziker reportedly swam across a river from China to North Korea on a dare. less
Photo: KATSUMI KASAHARA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Yemeni soldiers guard the North Korean ship So San after the Spanish navy caught it carrying a cargo of Scud missiles.
Photo: STR/AP
2007: The Six-Party Talks — among the United States, the two Koreas, Japan, China, and Russia — aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear weapons drive, reached a series of agreements.
Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images
History of US - North Korean relations
2007: The Six-Party Talks resulted in an agreement to shut down Nork Korea's nuclear reactor in Yongbyon in return for fuel oil aid.
Photo: GlobalSecurity.org/Getty Images
2008-09: North Korea destroys the Yongbyon reactor in a sign of its commitment to stop making plutonium for atomic bombs. But in May of 2009, North Korea carried out an underground nuclear test, weeks after threatening to restart its rogue atomic program. The Six-Party Talks dissolve. less
Photo: Gao Haorong/ASSOCIATED PRESS
History of US - North Korean relations
2009: President Bill Clinton flies to North Korea to negotiated the release of two Americans. Journalists Laura Ling, 32, and Euna Lee, 36, working for Current TV were arrested March 17, 2009 near the North Korean border with China while reporting on fleeing refugees. Current TV was founded by former Vice President Al Gore. less
Photo: Irfan Khan/LA Times Via Getty Images
History of US - North Korean relations
2011: North Korea leader Kim Jong-Il dies, leaving son Kim Jong Un to rule the country.
Photo: Wong Maye-E, AP
2012: North Korea tests an Unha-3 rocket. In an very public embarrassment to North Korea, the rocket fell apart in the Earth's atmosphere and fell into the sea.
Photo: Uncredited, SUB
History of US - North Korean relations
2013: Kim Jun Un threatens that North Korea is ready to fire rockets at American bases in the Pacific (notably Guam) after two U.S. B-2 Bombers fly a mission over South Korea.
Photo: USAF/Getty Images
History of US - North Korean relations
2013: Former NBA star Dennis Rodman travels to North Korea with Vice Media to hold basketball exhibitions. Rodman returned in 2014 and 2017.
Photo: Jason Mojica, Associated Press
2016: American student Otto Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student from Ohio, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor for subversion. He allegedly attempted to steal a propaganda banner from a restricted area of his hotel at the request of an acquaintance who wanted to hang it in her church. Warbier was released to the United States in 2017 but died shortly thereafter. The U.S. blamed his death on his detention, where he suffered a severe neurological injury. less
Photo: Jon Chol Jin, STF
History of US - North Korean relations
2017: Kim Jung Un announced North Korea is finalizing plans for attacking the American territory of Guam, where the United States bases long-range bombers and naval ships.
Photo: KRT
2017: Kim Jung Un announced North Korea is finalizing plans for attacking the American territory of Guam, where the United States bases long-range bombers and naval ships.
History of US - North Korean relations
2017: On August 7, 2017 President Donald Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea in response to threats from Kim Jung Un after the UN security council unanimously backed new sanctions following threats on Guam. less
Photo: AP
2017: On Aug. 29, 2017, North Korea test-launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang. A subsequent test of a Hwasong-15 in November showed that North Korea may be capable of hitting targets in the United States. less
Photo: Associated Press
History of US - North Korean relations
2018: South Korean national security director Chung Eui-yong, center, tells reporters President Donald Trump has accepted an offer of a summit from the North Korean leader and will meet with Kim Jong Un by May.
Photo: Susan Walsh, Associated Press
2018:
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo secretly travelled to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un (twice) in the run-up to President Donald Trump's meeting with the North Korean leader. North Korea announced their intentions to halt nuclear testing programs, though they have previously agreed to this before and reneged. less
2018:
Photo: North Korean State Media
2018: Pompeo's meetings resulted in the release of three Korean-American prisoners, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim. The trio was returned to the United States on May 10.
Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump isn't joining her husband at the G7 summit in Quebec this week or planning to accompany him to the expected meeting with North Korea's leader in Singapore the week after, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Sunday.
Mrs. Trump's decision not to go to Quebec is a departure from last year, when she made an international summit debut at the G7 meeting in Italy and followed up at the forum of G20 industrialized and developing nations in Germany. Spouses typically get together at events of their own during the meetings of world leaders.
The first lady stayed behind Friday when President Donald Trump, his daughters, eldest son and son-in-law went to the Camp David retreat for the weekend. She hasn't made a public appearance since before her five-day hospital stay in mid-May for treatment of a kidney condition the White House only described as benign.
Grisham said earlier that the first lady has been meeting with staff and working on projects. Mrs. Trump is scheduled to join the president Monday in hosting a reception, closed to the press, for Gold Star families.
"She will not attend the G7 and there are no plans for her to travel to Singapore at this time," Grisham told AP.
The G7 summit will be held in Quebec on Friday and Saturday. The president plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore, the first leaders' summit between two countries that are still formally at war.