Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, drinks a beer at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Avenatti’s crusade for the porn actress taking on President Donald Trump has already catapulted him to cable news stardom and endeared him to many frustrated liberals. Now the self-styled "dragon slayer" is taking his message to Iowa Democrats. (Zach Boyden-Holme/The Des Moines Register via AP) less
Michael Avenatti insists this foray into Iowa — an early proving ground on the presidential campaign calendar — is not a stunt. Above, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, poses for a selfie with a fairgoer at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Zach Boyden-Holme/The Des Moines Register via AP) less
Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, shakes hands at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Avenatti’s crusade for the porn actress taking on President Donald Trump has already catapulted him to cable news stardom and endeared him to many frustrated liberals. Now the self-styled "dragon slayer" is taking his message to Iowa Democrats. (Zach Boyden-Holme/The Des Moines Register via AP) less
Michael Avenatti's reach has extended. In recent weeks, he has protested President Donald Trump in London, accepted an award in Denver and visited children in New York who had been separated from their parents at the U.S. border. He expects to devote more time to Democratic Party events in the coming weeks, with plans to appear in Ohio, Florida and Iowa (again). Stormy Daniels' lawyer attended the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on , Aug. 9, 2018. less
Timeline of the Stormy Daniels scandal.
Timeline of the Stormy Daniels scandal.
Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reached a $130,000 deal a month before the 2016 election to keep silent on an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels:
January 2005
Trump marries his current wife, Melania.
Trump marries his current wife, Melania.
March 2006
The couple's son, Barron, is born.
The couple's son, Barron, is born.
July 2006
According to Daniels, she and Trump began an "intimate relationship" and it continued "well into the year 2007."
According to Daniels, she and Trump began an "intimate relationship" and it continued "well into the year 2007."
November 2016
Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pays Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence.
Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pays Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence.
Feb. 13, 2018
Cohen acknowledges he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to Daniels, saying he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign. He notably does not say whether the president personally reimbursed him.
"The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone," he says in a statement.
Cohen acknowledges he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to Daniels, saying he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign. He notably does not say whether the
March 7, 2018
Daniels files a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has "made very well clear that none of these allegations are true."
March 7, 2018
Daniels files a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has "made very well ... more
March 25, 2018
In a highly anticipated interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent. White House spokesman Raj Shah declines to say whether the president watched the interview but says Trump does not believe any of the claims she made.
"The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only person who's been inconsistent is the one making the claims," Shah says. less
In a highly anticipated interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent. White House spokesman Raj Shah declines to say whether the president watched the ... more
April 9, 2018
Federal agents in New York raid Cohen's office and a hotel room, seizing records on topics including the payment made to Daniels. Cohen is now facing a criminal investigation in New York.
April 9, 2018
Federal agents in New York raid Cohen's office and a hotel room, seizing records on topics including the payment made to Daniels. Cohen is now facing a criminal investigation in New York.
April 18, 2018
Trump responds to Daniels releasing an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her. "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man," Trump tweets. "A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!" less
April 18, 2018
Trump responds to Daniels releasing an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her. "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man," Trump tweets. "A total con job, playing the Fake News ... more
April 26, 2018
In a phone interview with "Fox & Friends," Trump muddies his earlier comments that he didn't know about the Cohen payments, saying Cohen represented him in the "crazy Stormy Daniels deal."
"From what I see he did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump said. "There were no campaign funds going into this which would have been a problem."
April 26, 2018
In a phone interview with "Fox & Friends," Trump muddies his earlier comments that he didn't know about the Cohen payments, saying Cohen represented him in the "crazy Stormy Daniels deal."
May 2, 2018
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a new addition to Trump's legal team, tells Fox News host Sean Hannity that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 paid to Daniels. Giuliani says the money to repay Cohen had been "funneled ... through the law firm and the president repaid it."
Giuliani said the payment "is going to turn out to be perfectly legal. That money was not campaign money."
Asked if Trump knew about the arrangement, Giuliani said: "He didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this."
May 2, 2018
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a new addition to Trump's legal team, tells Fox News host Sean Hannity that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 paid to Daniels. Giuliani says the money to ... more
May 3, 2018
On Twitter, Trump acknowledges he repaid Cohen after claiming previously he didn't know about the payments. He said the money "had nothing to do with the campaign."
Trump said Cohen received a monthly retainer, which he used to pay Daniels to sign an agreement not to talk about her allegations and "stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair."
Sanders later told reporters that she had tried to give them "the very best information we had at the time." She said she first learned that Trump had repaid Cohen while watching Giuliani's interview. less
May 3, 2018
On Twitter, Trump acknowledges he repaid Cohen after claiming previously he didn't know about the payments. He said the money "had nothing to do with the campaign."
Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas.
Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas.
Donald Trump at the Lake Tahoe golf event in 2006 where the alleged encounter took place.
Donald Trump at the Lake Tahoe golf event in 2006 where the alleged encounter took place.
Stormy Daniels at a Trump Vodka launch party in 2007.
Stormy Daniels at a Trump Vodka launch party in 2007.
Adult film actresses Stormy Daniels and Jessica Drake. In 2016, Drake also accused then-candidate Donald Trump with unwanted sexual contact during the same Lake Tahoe event in 2006.
Adult film actresses Stormy Daniels and Jessica Drake. In 2016, Drake also accused then-candidate Donald Trump with unwanted sexual contact during the same Lake Tahoe event in 2006.
Jessica Drake (R), who works for an adult film company, stands with a photo of her meeting with Donald Trump, beside attorney Gloria Allred as they talk about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican presidential hopeful during a press conference in Los Angeles on October 22, 2016. less
Jessica Drake (R), who works for an adult film company, stands with a photo of her meeting with Donald Trump, beside attorney Gloria Allred as they talk about allegations of sexual misconduct against the ... more
In the 2005 "Access Hollywood" video uncovered in October 2016, Trump could be heard telling Billy Bush that "when you're a star" you can "grab them by the p—y."
In the 2005 "Access Hollywood" video uncovered in October 2016, Trump could be heard telling Billy Bush that "when you're a star" you can "grab them by the p—y."
Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump.
Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump.
Summer Zervos (R), a former contestant on the TV show The Apprentice, who previously accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred in Los Angeles, California on November 11, 2016. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images) less
Summer Zervos (R), a former contestant on the TV show The Apprentice, who previously accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred in Los Angeles, California ... more
Karena Virginia, right, accompanied by lawyer Gloria Allred, addresses a news conference in New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Virginia accused Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual conduct, a day after he said all such allegations are fiction. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) less
Karena Virginia, right, accompanied by lawyer Gloria Allred, addresses a news conference in New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Virginia accused Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of inappropriate ... more
Michael Avenatti with reporters after his speech at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress Stormy Daniels, has a message for Iowa Democrats: His foray into presidential politics is no stunt. (Chris Zoeller/Globe-Gazette via AP) less
Michael Avenatti with reporters after his speech at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president ... more
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress Stormy Daniels, has a message for Iowa Democrats: His foray into presidential politics is no stunt. (Chris Zoeller/Globe-Gazette via AP) less
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress ... more
Michael Avenatti poses for photos with supporters after speaking at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress Stormy Daniels, has a message for Iowa Democrats: His foray into presidential politics is no stunt. (Chris Zoeller/Globe-Gazette via AP) less
Michael Avenatti poses for photos with supporters after speaking at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on ... more
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress Stormy Daniels, has a message for Iowa Democrats: His foray into presidential politics is no stunt. (Chris Zoeller/Globe-Gazette via AP) less
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress ... more
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress Stormy Daniels, has a message for Iowa Democrats: His foray into presidential politics is no stunt. (Chris Zoeller/Globe-Gazette via AP) less
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress ... more
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress Stormy Daniels, has a message for Iowa Democrats: His foray into presidential politics is no stunt. (Chris Zoeller/Globe-Gazette via AP) less
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress ... more
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress Stormy Daniels, has a message for Iowa Democrats: His foray into presidential politics is no stunt. (Chris Zoeller/Globe-Gazette via AP) less
Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress ... more
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president for porn actress Stormy Daniels, told Iowa Democrats on Friday that the party needs a bare-knuckle fighter to take back the White House.
It's a role he is considering filling himself.
In a political scene unthinkable just months ago, Avenatti was the closing speaker at the Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, a traditional stop for presidential hopefuls. His remarks came after a tour through the early-voting state that included a visit to the state fair and meetings with key Democratic officials.
"What I fear for this Democratic Party that I love is that we have a tendency to bring nail clippers to gunfights," Avenatti told an enthusiastic crowd in the Surf Ballroom and Museum. "Tonight I want to suggest a different course. I believe that the Democratic Party must be a party that fights fire with fire."
He added, "When they go low, I say, we hit harder."
It was a reversal of former First Lady Michelle Obama's declaration at the 2016 Democratic Convention, "When they go low, we go high."
In an interview, Avenatti said: "At that point in time, for what she was speaking about, I think that was the right message. But as we sit here now, that approach clearly will not work."
Known for his combative cable news appearances, Avenatti offered a relatively traditional political address that stressed his record as a self-made businessman, an advocate for underdogs and a formidable foe to President Donald Trump. He stressed his support for "Medicare for all" and "sensible gun control." He also dubbed Trump a "con man" and his presidency a "Dumpster fire."
He even made a few Iowa references — for example, mentioning a John Deere tractor.
Organizers of the Wing Ding — which has drawn heavy hitters like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in past years — said he boosted ticket sales.
Avenatti said his visit to the State Fair included a stop at the butter cow — a cow sculpted in butter — two pork chops on a stick and plenty of conversation with people who recognized him and encouraged him to keep going. He strolled the fairgrounds drinking beer from a plastic cup and traded the gray suit for a blue gingham long-sleeved shirt and jeans, the typical dress code of a visiting politician.
"I've learned that the people of Iowa are fairly receptive to me and receptive to my message," said Avenatti, who plans to visit early-voting New Hampshire in the next few weeks and will return to Iowa.
Novelty candidates are nothing new to politically savvy Iowans. Indeed, Trump — who did not win the Republican caucuses but did win the state in the 2016 general election — was a reality star before he took to the campaign trail. Wing Ding Chairman Randy Black said Avenatti could have a similar effect, noting: "You have Trump, who opened up doors for people who never entered a political arena before. Michael Avenatti has done the same thing."
The similarities between Avenatti and his chosen nemesis don't stop there. Like Trump, Avenatti is a brash political outsider with a natural talent for cable television news, a blistering Twitter feed and a knack for a catchy slogan. He has turned those tools against Trump as he represents Daniels and a growing list of critical clients.
Avenatti shared the stage Friday with Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Maryland Rep. John Delaney and businessman Andrew Yang. Many top-tier prospects — including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York — are avoiding Iowa so far.
Amid his growing profile, Avenatti continues to represent Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, months after his third wife gave birth to their son, but Trump has denied it. Days before the 2016 presidential election, Daniels was paid $130,000 to stay silent in a deal handled by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. She is suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.
Asked if Daniels would support his presidential bid, Avenatti said, "I think that she's very supportive of the idea."
Avenatti's reach has extended. In recent weeks, he has protested Trump in London, accepted an award in Denver and visited children in New York who had been separated from their parents at the U.S. border. He expects to devote more time to Democratic Party events in the coming weeks.
Asked about a potential Avenatti bid, CeCe Ibson, 54, a Democratic activist from Des Moines, was cautious, saying she wanted to hear from him but stressing that "it's very early."
Beverly and Dru Carlson of Kansas City, Kansas, said they don't usually attend political events, but they drove five and a half hours to see Avenatti.
"I wanted to see him in person because I think he might be president one day," said Beverly Carlson, 66.
Her husband, 64, added, "I think it's going to take somebody like him to beat Trump."
Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont contributed from Des Moines.