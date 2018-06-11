Republicans reluctant to criticize Trump's actions abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are often hesitant to publicly criticize President Donald Trump, even when they have strong disagreements. And the reaction after his outbursts over the Group of Seven summit was not much different.

Trump badmouthed the prime minister of Canada. He abandoned a joint statement with longtime trading partners. And he soured relations with top U.S. allies in one of the most startling outbursts at the typically diplomatic G-7 summit.

Yet Republican leadership in Congress said little. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined public comment as did House Speaker Paul Ryan. In fact, only a few Republicans said anything at all.

Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas says, "It was what it was."