The Latest: Horse-drawn caisson carries McCain's casket

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on Sen. John McCain's final service and burial (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Sen. John McCain's widow and other family members joined friends and admirers following a horse-drawn caisson carrying the casket of the longtime senator to the U.S. Naval Academy cemetery.

The procession left the Naval Academy's chapel Sunday afternoon following a memorial service for McCain. Overhead, a flyover of military aircraft paid tribute to the navy pilot who was shot down in Vietnam and held five years as a prisoner of war.

The service and burial in Annapolis, Maryland, mark the final farewell for McCain. Tributes to McCain began last Wednesday in Arizona and included a funeral on Saturday at Washington's National Cathedral.

___

John McCain's final journey from his Arizona ranch is ending on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy within view of the Severn River and earshot of midshipmen present and future, and alongside a lifelong friend.

A private service at the academy's chapel followed by a procession to the burial site marked the farewell Sunday to a man who lived a very public life. Invited along with family and friends were members of McCain's Class of 1958, military leaders and Naval Academy midshipmen.

One scheduled speaker at the service, Sen. Lindsey Graham, said earlier Sunday he would tell the audience that "nobody loved a soldier more than John McCain."

The private ceremony is the final event of nearly a week of remembrances stretching from Arizona to Washington to Annapolis, Maryland.