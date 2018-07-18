The Latest: Roby thanks Trump after Ala. runoff victory





























BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the Alabama runoff election (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

After cruising to a victory in Alabama's Republican runoff on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby says she is ready to continue the fight for "conservative momentum" in Washington, D.C.

Roby says she was humbled by voters' support and is thanking those who endorsed her, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Roby says the victory over former Democrat Bobby Bright is recognition of her conservative voting record.

Roby had drawn a backlash — and multiple primary challengers — after pulling her support from Trump in 2016 because of his comments about women.

__

9 p.m.

Appointed incumbent Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for attorney general and now faces his first statewide general election challenge.

Marshall defeated former attorney general Troy King in the Republican runoff Tuesday.

The former county prosecutor will face a general election challenge from Birmingham lawyer Joseph Siegelman, the son of ex-Gov. Don Siegelman.

The 53-year-old Marshall has been attorney general since February 2017, when then-Gov. Robert Bentley appointed him after naming Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate.

Marshall had a narrow lead over the 49-year-old King in the June primary and widened his margin in the runoff.

The race took on an aggressive tone in the closing days after both Marshall and King temporarily paused their campaigns following the suicide of Marshall's wife last month.

___

8:35 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has won a runoff in Alabama for her seat after President Donald Trump endorsed her despite criticism of him during his campaign.

Roby on Tuesday beat Bobby Bright, who used to represent the district as a Democrat but ran this year as a Republican embracing Trump.

Roby drew multiple challengers in the primary after angering some voters in the closing days of the 2016 election. Roby had said she couldn't support then-candidate Trump because of his lewd comments about women, captured on an "Access Hollywood" tape.

However, Trump had endorsed Roby in the runoff, calling her a "consistent and reliable vote for our Make America Great Again Agenda."

With the nomination, Roby seeks a fifth term. She faces Democrat Tabitha Isner in November.

___

7 p.m.

Polls have closed in Alabama as a GOP congresswoman who once distanced herself from President Donald Trump tries not to become the third congressional Republican to lose her job this primary season.

Rep. Martha Roby is facing Democrat-turned-Trump Republican Bobby Bright on Tuesday in their primary runoff.

Her survival depends on whether voters are sufficiently convinced she's on board with Trump's agenda after criticizing him in 2016 when he was caught bragging about sexually predatory behavior in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape. But she's spent much of the last two years trying to convince her constituents that she's a reliable vote for the administration.

Trump has endorsed her.

Roby earned just 39 percent of the vote in the first primary in June, forcing a runoff against the second-place vote-getter.

___

1:35 p.m.

Alabama's election chief says turnout in the primary runoffs appears to be "extraordinarily low."

Secretary of State John Merrill gave the assessment late Tuesday morning.

Among the notable races, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is trying to hold back a primary challenge from former congressman Bobby Bright in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Roby. The endorsement could help her overcome a backlash after she withdrew her endorsement of him in 2016 after the release of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.

Merrill says he anticipates on average that 15 to 18 percent of the state's registered voters will cast ballots Tuesday. He expects turnout to be higher in the 2nd Congressional District but isn't predicting an exact number.

___

Midnight

Alabama voters go to the polls Tuesday in several heated Republican runoffs.

Armed with an endorsement from President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is trying to hold back a challenge from former congressman Bobby Bright.

The endorsement could help Roby overcome a backlash after she withdrew her endorsement of him in 2016 after the release of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.

Bright has painted Roby as an establishment Republican out of touch with her heavily agrarian and military district.

In the runoff for lieutenant governor, Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh faces state Rep. Will Ainsworth. Attorney General Steve Marshall faces challenger Troy King in the runoff for attorney general. State Sen. Gerald Dial of Lineville faces Rick Pate in the agriculture commissioner runoff.