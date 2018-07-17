WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (all times local):
10:34 a.m.
Russia's Defense Ministry says it's ready to boost cooperation with the U.S. military in Syria, following talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The ministry said in a statement Tuesday that it's ready for "practical implementation" of agreements reached by Trump and Putin.
It said Russia's military leadership is ready to augment contacts with U.S. counterparts on "cooperation in Syria" and extending the START arms control treaty, but gave no details.
Putin said Russia and the U.S. reached common ground on Syria at Monday's talks but gave few details.
Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a soccer ball to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
Politicians react to President Trump's press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Photo: Screenshot Via Twitter
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., pauses to speak with reporters as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page is questioned behind closed doors by members of the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee on whether political bias affected the investigations of Hillary Clinton's emails and the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 16, 2018. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., pauses to speak with reporters as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page is questioned behind closed doors by members of the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee on whether political bias affected the investigations of Hillary Clinton's emails and the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 16, 2018. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., pauses to speak with reporters as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page is questioned during a private interview with members of the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee on whether political bias affected the investigations of Hillary Clinton's emails and the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 16, 2018. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) less
Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens as Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, speaks during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018. Trump�called Special Counsel�Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling a "disaster" on Monday, again questioned whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election that he won and suggested he equally trusted his national intelligence director and�Putin�-- all as he stood next to the Russian leader. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg less
Photo: Chris Ratcliffe, Bloomberg
A man who tried to unfurl a placard with slogans being escorted by security officers ahead of a joint news conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump following their meeting at the Presidential Palace. Mikahil Metzel/TASS (Photo by Mikhail Metzel\TASS via Getty Images) less
Photo: Mikhail Metzel/Mikhail Metzel/TASS
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump holds a soccer ball during a press conference after the meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. less
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
US President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018.
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin leave a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Journalists follow the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin (Center R) and US President Donald Trump on a dipsplay, in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018.
Photo: YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and US President Donald Trump shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018.
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump wave to the crowd from their car as they leave after a summit between the US President and his Russian counterpart on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki.
Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND, AFP/Getty Images
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Russia's Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov (R) at a welcome ceremony at Helsinki Airport. Mikhail Metzel/TASS (Photo by Mikhail Metzel\TASS via Getty Images)
Photo: Mikhail Metzel/Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Russias ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov (L) disembark from an airplane upon arrival at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018 ahead of a summit in Helsinki between the US President and the Russian president. less
Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images
The official car carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin is pictured in front of the Air Force One at the Helsinki airport in Vantaa, on July 16, 2018. - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Finnish capital for a historic summit with US leader Donald Trump. less
Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters hold banners during a demonstration at the Esplanadi park in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018, hours ahead of the meeting between US President and his Russian counterpart. - US President Donald Trump touched down in Helsinki on late July 15, 2018 on the eve of a much-anticipated summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. less
Photo: ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP/Getty Images
A supporter of US President Donald Trump holds an US flag and a banner to welcome the US President in Helsinki, Finland on July 15, 2018, on the eve of the meeting between the US President and his Russian counterpart. less
Photo: ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP/Getty Images
A protester wears a mask featuring a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the so-called "Helsinki against Trump and Putin" demonstration on July 16, 2018, in the Finnish capital Helsinki. - The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki on Monday, with Donald Trump promising an "extraordinary relationship" and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. less
Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters take part in the so-called "Helsinki against Trump and Putin" demonstration on the sidelines of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland. less
Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images
People watch the motorcade of the US President in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018. - President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, are set to meet on Monday in the Finnish capital. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Military and police personnel walk around the area of the Finnish Presidential palace in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018, hours ahead of the meeting between US President and his Russian counterpart. - US President Donald Trump touched down in Helsinki on late July 15, 2018 on the eve of a much-anticipated summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. less
Photo: ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP/Getty Images
The U.S. and Russia have backed opposite sides of Syria's war, but U.S. and Russian officials are working toward an eventual deal on the balance of regional power in post-war Syria.
____
10:30 a.m.
President Donald Trump is unbowed by bipartisan criticism of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a Tuesday tweet the President calls the Monday summit in Helsinki "even better" than his meeting with NATO allies last week in Brussels.
Trump is facing bipartisan criticism for his refusal to publicly challenge Putin over Russia's election hacking and for doubting U.S. intelligence agency conclusions about Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign. Trump backers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich have criticized his performance.
Trump is taking aim at a familiar target — the media — saying his NATO meeting was "great" but that he "had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the Fake News is going Crazy!"
Even hosts on the Trump-preferred Fox News have been critical of his handling of the summit.
__
9:25 a.m.
Some lawmakers are talking about passing a resolution in support of U.S. intelligence agencies after President Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on their findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.
Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, tells CNN the talk picked up following Trump's Helsinki press conference. "Is that going to change anything?" he asked. "Probably not." Congressional resolutions don't carry the force of law.
Other Republican lawmakers have joined the criticism.
Sen. Ben Sasse-R-Neb., told CBS "This Morning" that "the president isn't leading. We negotiated from a position of weakness yesterday. Vladimir Putin walked away with a win."
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., told CNN that Trump's performance was "very embarrassing."
But at least one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, dismissed the president's critics as those who hate the president.
Trump tweeted his thanks.
__
8:35 a.m.
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says President Donald Trump must waste no time in disavowing his Helsinki press conference comments, where Trump appeared to doubt U.S. intelligence and accepted Vladimir Putin's denials of Russian election meddling.
Trump made a "strategic mistake" Monday that will drive his supporters into an alliance with opposition Democrats, Scaramucci warned on CNN. "He's got to reverse course."
"I'd be issuing a statement," Scaramucci added. He said Trump must quickly say that he misspoke and that "the evidence is obviously irrefutable."
Scaramucci added, "The optics of the situation are a disaster."
___
12:14 a.m.
Swift and sweeping condemnation from Republicans as well as Democrats met President Donald Trump's defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin and continued doubt over Russian election meddling.
Lawmakers and former intelligence officials appeared shocked, dismayed and uneasy with Trump's suggestion Monday that he believes Putin's denial over the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials and the Justice Department.
One of the sharpest reactions came from Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who called Trump's remarks in Helsinki "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."
Other Republicans have been scathing, too. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska called it "bizarre," Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona called it "shameful," and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted that it was a "bad day for the US."
___
The Trump-Putin meeting news hub is active on the AP News site and the mobile app. It showcases AP's overall coverage of the event. It can be found at https://www.apnews.com/tag/Trump-PutinSummit