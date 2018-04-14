The Latest: Stormy Daniels may show up at Cohen hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on efforts by President Donald Trump's personal attorney to prevent the government from using materials it found in a search of his office and residence (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Stephanie Clifford's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said it's "very possible" that the porn actress would show up at Monday's hearing on the FBI's raid on President Donald Trump's personal lawyer's home and office.

Avenatti spoke outside the court at Friday's hearing and then followed with a suggestive tweet that "the weather forecast for Mon looks very Stormy."

Attorneys for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen want the court to order prosecutors to temporarily halt an examination of the material that was seized. They claim it's protected by attorney-client privilege.

Avenatti said he believes some of the seized documents relate to Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels.

People familiar with the federal investigation have told The Associated Press the search warrant used in the raids sought, among other things, information on payments made to Clifford. She says she had an affair with Trump.

5 p.m.

A federal judge is ordering President Donald Trump's personal lawyer to appear next week for arguments over the government's raid on the lawyer's New York City home and office.

At a hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood told an attorney for Michael Cohen that his client needed to be there to help answer questions about his law practice. The hearing was set for Monday afternoon.

Lawyers for Cohen want the court to order prosecutors to temporarily halt an examination of the material that was seized. They claim it's protected by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors say Cohen barely practiced law so most of the documents aren't off limits. A brief they filed in response to Cohen's court action revealed that he'd been under investigation for months and that the FBI had searched multiple email accounts.

2:30 p.m.

Federal prosecutors say in a court filing that the criminal probe that led them to raid the offices of Donald Trump's personal lawyer this week is focused on his "personal business dealings."

In the filing with a court in New York, prosecutors blacked out a section describing what crime they believe Trump attorney Michael Cohen has committed.

But they provided new details on the investigation, which they said has been going on for months.

They said agents had already searched multiple email accounts maintained by Cohen.

The filing said none of those emails was exchanged with Trump.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan made the filing after lawyers for Cohen and Trump asked a judge on Friday to block investigators from reviewing material the FBI seized in a search of Cohen's office and residence on Monday.

12 p.m.

A judicial hearing has adjourned until 2 p.m. on efforts by President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to prevent federal investigators from using materials the FBI seized in a search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week.

Before the adjournment, lawyers for Trump and Cohen told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during an FBI raid are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the material before prosecutors get to examine them.

Prosecutors and the attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.

Cohen's attorneys say they want a chance to review documents seized in the raid on Monday and specify items they believe aren't relevant to the investigation.

An attorney for the president, Joanna Hendon, told the judge that Trump has "an acute interest in this matter."

11:25 a.m.

The hearing was ongoing.

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the government from using materials it found in a search of his office and residence this week.

A federal prosecutor's office says there will be a hearing Friday to address a temporary restraining order sought by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office and residence on Monday, seizing records on topics, including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."

12:30 a.m.

A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Spokesman Jordan Prince said in an email late Thursday that a hearing is set for Friday morning. He did not disclose the reason for the court proceeding.

Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."