The Latest: No immediate ruling on FBI raid of Trump lawyer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on efforts by President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer to stop criminal prosecutors from reviewing materials seized in raids before they have a chance to review them for potential breach of attorney-client privilege. (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

A judge considering how to handle records seized in an FBI raid on President Donald Trump's personal attorney wrapped up a hearing into the matter Monday without making a final decision.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood says she trusts prosecutors to review the materials, but may allow a neutral third party to weigh in as well.

Lawyers for Trump attorney Michael Cohen had asked for the appointment of a so-called special master to review the material and make sure nothing protected by attorney-client privilege winds up in the hands of investigators.

Wood said she would consider the idea.

As a first step, she told prosecutors to put all the seized documents into a searchable database and share it with Cohen's lawyers.

The hearing followed a raid last week on Cohen's home and office.

The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with Trump in 2006.

___

4 p.m.

Fox News host Sean Hannity says it's no "big deal" that he consulted with Donald Trump's personal lawyer about his own legal affairs.

In his regular broadcast Monday, Hannity says he had "brief discussions" with Michael Cohen about "legal questions where I wanted his input and perspective."

But he said he never retained Cohen "in any traditional sense," never paid him and never got billed for a legal fee.

Cohen's lawyers were required by a federal judge in New York to disclose the names of his clients Monday as part of an argument over attorney-client privilege and how it applies to records seized from Cohen last week by the FBI.

Prosecutors say they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings.

The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who says she had sex with Trump in 2006.

___

3:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been forced to reveal that another of his clients is Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Lawyers for Michael Cohen argued in court on Monday that they could not identify Hannity because he asked that his name not be disclosed in connection with an FBI seizure of Cohen's files. But Judge Kimba Wood made one of the lawyers identify him in open court.

The hearing in a New York City courtroom stems from a surprise raid this month on Cohen's home and office.

The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. Daniels was in the courtroom on Monday for the arguments.

___

2:40 p.m.

A prosecutor says Donald Trump's personal attorney isn't being forthcoming about his law practice.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom McKay asked a federal judge Monday to require Michael Cohen to reveal more information about his clients.

He complained that Cohen won't disclose the identity of one of them described as a "publicly prominent individual."

The names of Cohen's clients are at issue because the lawyer has argued that materials seized in an FBI raid on his home and office are subject to attorney-client privilege.

The hearing in a New York City courtroom stems from a surprise FBI raid on Cohen's home and office.

The search sought material including records related to a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. Daniels was in the courtroom on Monday for the arguments.

Cohen's lawyers said investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office. They called the search "completely unprecedented."

___

2 p.m.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels has arrived at a New York City courthouse for a hearing about an FBI raid targeting President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Daniels, wearing a pink skirt and black heels, stumbled and almost fell on the wet sidewalk outside the courthouse among a throng of reporters and camera crews.

The raid sought information about a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, a stage name for Stephanie Clifford. She says she had sex with a married Trump in 2006.

Lawyers for Cohen and Trump want to be allowed to decide which items seized from his home and office are protected by attorney-client privilege before criminal prosecutors see them.

In a filing earlier Monday, Cohen's lawyers said investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office. They called the search "completely unprecedented."

The hearing is taking place in federal court in Manhattan.

___

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney has arrived at a New York City courthouse for a hearing over an FBI search of his files.

Attorney Michael Cohen entered federal court in Manhattan on Monday for the afternoon proceeding.

His lawyers want to be allowed to decide which items seized are protected by attorney-client privilege before criminal prosecutors see them. The government says it should do the vetting.

In a filing earlier Monday, Cohen's lawyers said investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office. They called the search "completely unprecedented."

The raid sought information about a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Her lawyer says she'll be in the courtroom Monday.

___

10:40 a.m.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.

The lawyers wrote in a court filing Monday that the raids a week ago to gather evidence from attorney Michael Cohen were "completely unprecedented."

They said investigators seized more than a dozen electronic devices and other items including documents and data unrelated to the probable cause upon which the search warrants were based.

The letter demanded Trump and Cohen's lawyers be allowed to decide which items seized are protected by attorney-client privilege before criminal prosecutors see them.

The submission in Manhattan federal court came prior to a hearing scheduled for the afternoon. Prosecutors say Cohen is being investigated for an undisclosed crime related to his personal business dealings.

___

8:14 a.m.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer says she'll be there.

Michael Cohen is under criminal investigation for personal business dealings and was ordered to appear in federal court Monday in New York to help answer questions about his law practice. He has denied wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Trump filed papers late Sunday asking a federal judge to block prosecutors from studying material seized in the raid until Cohen and the president have a chance to review them and argue which are subject to attorney-client privilege.

The raid sought information including on a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. Her lawyer says she'll be in the courtroom Monday.