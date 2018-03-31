Trump administration asks Supreme Court to end email case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to dismiss a case about emails the government wants as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

In a motion Friday, the administration says the Cloud Act's passage as part of last week's spending bill resolves the case.

The legislation updated a 32-year-old law governing how authorities can get electronic communications held by technology companies. The issue was whether Microsoft had to turn over emails stored on its server in Ireland.

The act makes clear the government can obtain the emails. The government says it got a new warrant for them Friday.

The administration says the justices should throw out an appeals court ruling declaring that emails stored abroad are beyond the government's reach and direct a lower court to dismiss the case.