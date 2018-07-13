Photo: Jack Taylor, Associated Press
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
Photo: Jack Taylor, Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May pose for photographers at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to Britain as president after a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels and on the heels of ruptures in British Prime Minister Theresa May's government because of the crisis over Britain's exit from the European Union. less
Photo: Matt Dunham, AP
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Winfield House, residence of the US Ambassador Woody Johnson, left, before boarding Marine One helicopter for the flight to Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, Friday, July 13, 2018 in London. Trump is in London, where his day will start with a viewing of a military demonstration before he heads to meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers, May's county house. less
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
From left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and her husband Philip May, watch the arrival ceremony at Blenheim Palace, in Blenheim, England, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Will Oliver/Photo via AP) less
Photo: Will Oliver, AP
First lady Melania Trump, left, walks past President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and May's husband Philip May, during the arrival ceremony at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, Thursday, July 12, 2018. less
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Her Majesty welcomed the President and Mrs Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle. A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute and the US National Anthem was played. The Queen and the President inspected the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. The President and First Lady then joined Her Majesty for tea at the Castle. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) less
Photo: Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Her Majesty welcomed the President and Mrs Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle. A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute and the US National Anthem was played. The Queen and the President inspected the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. The President and First Lady then joined Her Majesty for tea at the Castle. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) less
Photo: Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II , centre, poses for a photo with US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Friday July 13, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) less
Photo: Steve Parsons, Associated Press
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
Photo: Jack Taylor, Associated Press
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump leave after a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump held bi-lateral talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May at her grace-and-favour country residence, Chequers. Earlier British newspaper, The Sun, revealed criticisms of Theresa May and her Brexit policy made by President Trump in an exclusive interview. Later today The President and First Lady will join Her Majesty for tea at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau-WPA Pool/Getty Images) less
Photo: WPA Pool, Getty Images
First Lady, Melania Trump, reacts as she tries her hand at bowls whilst meeting British Army veterans, known as Chelsea Pensioners, at Royal Hospital Chelsea on July 13, 2018 in London, England. First Lady, Melania Trump, visited the Chelsea Pensioners while her husband, President Donald Trump, held bi-lateral talks with Theresa May at the Prime Minister's Country Residence. The Chelsea Pensioners are British Army personnel who are cared for at the Services retirement home at The Royal Hospital in London. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) less
Photo: Leon Neal, Getty Images
FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, people protest by playing the harrowing recording of the children crying for their parents at the US detention centre, at Regent's Park in London. "Super Callous Fragile Racist Sexist Nazi POTUS”: That placard, referencing Mary Poppins, is just one of the many humorous and creative signs seen at the huge rallies protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain. Huge crowds poured into London’s streets Friday to protest Trump’s policies, from immigration to race relations to women and climate change. less
Photo: Luca Bruno, AP
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women's sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) less
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women's sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) less
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe, Getty Images
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump hovers next to the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as it is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) less
Photo: Tim Ireland/Associated Press
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to Britain as president after a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels and on the heels of ruptures in British Prime Minister Theresa May's government because of the crisis over Britain's exit from the European Union. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) less
Photo: Matt Dunham, Associated Press
Protesters for the 'Stop Trump' Women's March gather in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explosive interview in which he blasted Prime Minister Theresa May, blamed London's mayor for terror attacks against the city and argued that Europe was "losing its culture" because of immigration.U.S. President Donald Trump in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer) less
Photo: Jeff Schaeffer, Associated Press
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women's sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) less
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe, Getty Images
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women's sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) less
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe, Getty Images
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump held bi-lateral talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May at her grace-and-favour country residence, Chequers. Earlier British newspaper, The Sun, revealed criticisms of Theresa May and her Brexit policy made by President Trump in an exclusive interview. Later today The President and First Lady will join Her Majesty for tea at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau-WPA Pool/Getty Images) less
Photo: WPA Pool, Getty Images
People protest at Regent's Park against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Trump will get the red carpet treatment on his brief visit to England with military bands at a gala dinner the night he arrives, lunch with the prime minister at her country seat the next day, and tea with the queen at Windsor Castle, but has prompted protests about his visit. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) less
Photo: Luca Bruno/Associated Press
A young protestor reacts as he holds a banner as people gathered to see a six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) less
Photo: Tim Ireland/Associated Press
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) US President Donald Trump (C) and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump (L) stand on steps in the Great Court watching and listening to the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards perform a ceremonial welcome as they arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, on the first day of President Trump's visit to the UK. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. less
Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
The bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards are gathered in the Great Court at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, to welcome US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump for a black-tie dinner hosted by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May on the first day of President Trump's visit to the UK. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) as her husband Philip May (L) looks on as Trump and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump (unseen) arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, as President Trump begins his first visit to the UK as US president. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. less
Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, Alan Duncan, Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt and guests wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. Blenheim Palace is the birth place of the great wartime British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, of whom the President is a big fan. The Prime Minister hosted dinner for the President and First Lady and business leaders as part of the First Couple's official visit to the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) less
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May greet U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. Blenheim Palace is the birth place of the great wartime British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, of whom the President is a big fan. The Prime Minister hosted dinner for the President and First Lady and business leaders as part of the First Couple's official visit to the UK. less
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Protesters gather at the gates of Blenheim Palace where US President Donald Trump is due to visit for diner in Woodstock on July 12, 2018 in Oxfordshire, England. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, have arrive in the United Kingdom for their first official visit. Whilst they are here they will have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) less
Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
The US presidential helicopter departs for Blenheim Palace as demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images) less
Photo: Rick Findler - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Rick Findler - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Protesters chant and bang pots and pans during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, touched down in the UK on Air Force One for their first official visit. Whilst they are here they will have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) less
Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
People stand outside their houses as protesters march through Woodstock near to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images) less
Photo: Andrew Matthews - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
A protester dressed a Donald Trump outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images) less
Photo: Andrew Matthews - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Demonstrators bang pots and pans as they gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images) less
Photo: Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Demonstrators gather in Westminster, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Victoria Jones /PA Images Via Getty Images
A protester holds a sign on Queen Street in Cardiff while protesting against a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 12, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, have arrived in the United Kingdom for their first official visit. They are due to have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and have tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. less
Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, touched down in the UK on Air Force One for their first official visit. Whilst they are here they will have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) less
Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.
Photo: Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
A US presidential helicopter lands in the grounds of the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London whilst demonstrators gather as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. less
Photo: Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018 where Trump is set to spend the night on the first day of a UK visit. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. less
Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Anti-Donald Trump signs are seen as protesters gather outside Cardiff Library on the Hayes in Cardiff to protest against a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 12, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, have arrived in the United Kingdom for their first official visit. They are due to have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and have tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. less
Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Rick Findler/PA Images Via Getty Images
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018 where Trump is set to spend the night on the first day of a UK visit. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. less
Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 12, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Trump. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire less
Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images Via Getty Images
Protesters seen from a coach window hold up placards along the route at Blenheim Palace prior the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. Blenheim Palace is the birth place of the great wartime British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, of whom the President is a big fan. The Prime Minister hosted dinner for the President and First Lady and business leaders as part of the First Couple's official visit to the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) less
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018 where Trump is set to spend the night on the first day of a UK visit. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. less
Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
A helicopter leaves the grounds of the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, while demonstrators protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump Thursday July 12, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) less
Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP
The cavalcade of cars as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave Prestwick Airport, in Ayrshire, Scotland, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: Peter Morrison, AP
LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump closed out a turbulent 30-hour visit to England on Friday that featured massive protests, moments of pageantry and startling diplomatic backflips as the U.S. leader tried to smooth over controversies on trade, Brexit and his critical assessment of British Prime Minister Theresa May.
After a breach of protocol in bashing his hosts, Trump was on his best behavior as he wrapped up the visit, insisting the U.S.-U.K. relationship is at "the highest level of special" before dropping by Windsor Castle for tea with the queen and heading off for a weekend at one of his golf courses in Scotland. He left a trail of double-talk and chaos that has become a pattern in the U.S. president's recent overseas travels.
Even Trump's reception by Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle became a dramatic split-screen event, as the Justice Department in Washington simultaneously announced indictments against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for 2016 election interference, charges issued just days before Trump's summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday.
Trump's pomp-filled visit to the U.K. was overshadowed by an explosive interview in The Sun newspaper in which he blasted May, blamed London's mayor for terrorist attacks against the city and argued that Europe was "losing its culture" because of immigration.
The president who prides himself on not apologizing did his own version of backpedaling at a news conference with May on Friday, seeking to blame his favorite foil for any perceived friction with May, whom he lavished with praise after having questioned her leadership.
"I didn't criticize the prime minister," Trump said. "I have a lot of respect for the prime minister." He blamed the newspaper for skipping over his praise of May in a piece that was published Thursday just as the prime minister played host to Trump at an opulent welcome dinner at a country palace.
The president then urged reporters to listen to a full recording of the interview, which he said would give the full picture. But the audio already posted on The Sun's website only undermined Trump's familiar charge of "fake news."
In the interview, Trump criticized May's plan for Brexit and said it may cause a proposed U.K.-U.S. trade deal to collapse. He questioned her competence just as her government is in turmoil from contentious negotiations on how Britain will leave the European Union.
"Well, I think the deal that she is striking is not what the people voted on," Trump said in the interview. He also praised one of May's political rivals, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who resigned from her government in protest this week. The president backed away from the comments on Friday, saying of May's Brexit talks: "Whatever you're going to do is OK with us. Just make sure we can trade together. That's all that matters."
May, for her part, praised the strength of the British-U.S. bond. But in a gentle rebuke, she said: "It is all of our responsibility to ensure that trans-Atlantic unity endures."
As for her relationship with Trump, she said: "We are friends."
Trump was greeted by massive protests across Britain, including tens of thousands of demonstrators who filled the streets of London alongside a giant balloon that flew over Parliament on Friday depicting him as a cell-phone-toting angry baby in a diaper.
In a frenetic news conference at Chequers, May's official country house, an unrestrained Trump blamed his predecessor for Russian aggression in Crimea, placed fair trade at the center of Britain's efforts to leave the European Union, defended his beliefs that immigration has damaged Europe and repeatedly jousted with television correspondents' whose coverage he found critical.
The news conference was a scene in itself, featuring the moos of cows in the distance. And Trump at times drew laughs from some British reporters, who jeered his criticism of the media and openly laughed at his numerous boasts.
The president's bombast at Chequers was offset by a rare moment of delicacy hours later, when a chauffeured Range Rover took Trump and first lady Melania Trump to the courtyard of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was awaiting them under a canopy on a dais.
There were handshakes all around, then the threesome stood side-by-side as a military band played America's national anthem. With the queen in the middle, the Trumps seemed to tower over the monarch, who stands roughly 5-foot-3. The president is about 6-foot-2, and Mrs. Trump is near that in her stilettos.
The president and queen then broke off to review the troops, walking slowly past a line of Coldstream Guards wearing traditional bearskin hats. While Trump typically likes to take the lead, he appeared mostly to follow the queen's direction, adjusting his pace to hers.
The meeting with the queen, a traditional sign of prestige and power, was lost to some, as U.S. cable networks began cutting away to cover the Russian indictments. And calls from Congress grew louder for Trump to cancel Monday's meeting in Helsinki with Putin, whom Trump has previously declined to challenge on 2016 election meddling.
In Britain, the takeaway from Trump's trip across the pond will probably be the interview, in which he accused May of ruining what her country stands to gain from its Brexit vote to leave the EU. Trump linked his own election to the June 2016 referendum in which a slim majority of British voters supported leaving the EU.
Up to 100,000 people massed in London for demonstrations against the president's visit. Marchers gathered in central London before walking through the center of the city to Parliament — where earlier the 20-foot (six meter) baby blimp hovered overhead. Many protesters used humor to convey their opposition. One sign read "Trump wears poorly tailored suits," another proclaimed "Overcomb Brexit." One man was selling rolls of "Trump toilet paper" emblazoned with a picture of the president.
Trump acknowledged feeling unwelcome in the city, and blamed that in part on Mayor Sadiq Khan, who gave protesters permission to fly the baby Trump balloon.
"I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London," he told The Sun, which is owned by his media ally, Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News in the United States.
Trump also blamed recent terrorist attacks there on Khan, who is Muslim. The president claimed Europe is "losing its culture" because of immigration from the Middle East and Africa.
Khan, whose grandparents are from Pakistan, responded by questioning why Trump repeatedly criticizes him.
"Paris, Nice, Brussels, Berlin. Cities in America all suffered terror attacks," Khan told British broadcaster Sky News. "And it's for President Trump to explain why he singled me as the mayor of London out and not the mayors of other cities and leaders of other cities."
Additional protests were waiting for Trump in Scotland as he took a weekend break before traveling to Finland to meet Putin.
___
Lemire reported from London. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville and Ken Thomas in Washington contributed to this report.
___
Follow Colvin and Lemire on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj and https://twitter.com/JonLemire