Trump plans to nominate new Census Bureau director

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he plans to nominate Steven Dillingham of Virginia to be the next director of the U.S. Census Bureau for the remainder of a term that extends through 2021.

Dillingham would oversee a 2020 census that will determine how many seats in Congress each state receives and how hundreds of billions of tax dollars are distributed.

With planning for the 2020 census in an important phase, lawmakers from both major parties had been urging the president to nominate a new director.

Dillingham currently serves as director of the Office of Strategic Information, Research and Planning for the Peace Corps. Before that, he oversaw the bureau that is the primary source for criminal justice statistics and the bureau that compiles and analyzes data on the nation's transportation systems.