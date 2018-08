Trump suggests US close to 'big' trade agreement with Mexico

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to reporters after meeting with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, Aug. 25, for treating Mexicans with more respect, or at least not saying anything insulting lately. less FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to reporters after meeting with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City. ... more Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico and he's citing improving ties between the two countries.

Trump says on Twitter the U.S.-Mexico relationship with Mexico "is getting closer by the hour" and he says a trade deal "could be happening soon!"

He's spoken of better relations with America's neighbor following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (ahn-DRAYS' mahn-WEHL' LOH'-pez OH'-brah-dohr).

The U.S. and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump's relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.