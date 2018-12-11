Carbon conscious: how one man is shrinking his footprint

STOLLBERG, Germany (AP) — Dirk Gratzel is part of a small but growing group of people looking for ways to cut their own greenhouse gas emissions

As ministers gather Tuesday in Poland for the final stretch of U.N. climate talks, the German software entrepreneur is doing what he can to curb his carbon footprint.

Gratzel turned to scientists two years ago to help him put a precise figure on his personal emissions and found he was way over budget compared with what experts say is sustainable.

The 50-year-old say he has managed to cut his emissions of greenhouse gases by almost three-quarters by not flying anymore, eating less meat and dairy, and cycling to work.

Gratzel is still trying to figure out how to undo the more than 1,000 tons of emissions he's already accumulated in his lifetime.