Climate protests: First students, now adults march

High school students demonstrate near the Pantheon monument, seen in background, one carrying the French flag, Friday, March 15, 2019 in Paris. Students worldwide are skipping class Friday to take to the streets to protest their governments' failure to take sufficient action against global warming. Photo: Francois Mori, AP

PARIS (AP) — A day after worldwide student climate protests, families and activists are marching in France to force faster government action against global warming.

One group gathered Saturday near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, hoping for peaceful actions that contrast with violence at yellow vest protests nearby.

Another march is expected from the famed Opera Garnier to the Republic Plaza, among dozens of climate actions planned around France.

President Emmanuel Macron made a passionate call this week to speed up the global fight against climate change, and has stood up firmly to skepticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

But activists say Macron's government isn't ambitious enough in cutting emissions or France's dependence on fossil fuels.

Saturday's march comes the day after students in more than 100 countries demanded tougher climate action.