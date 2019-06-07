Long-distance trip: NASA opening space station to visitors

FILE - This March 25, 2009 photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station seen from the Space Shuttle Discovery during separation. NASA announced Friday, June 7, 2019 that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year. The round-trip ticket will cost an estimated $58 million. And accommodations aboard the orbiting outpost will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long. (NASA via AP) less FILE - This March 25, 2009 photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station seen from the Space Shuttle Discovery during separation. NASA announced Friday, June 7, 2019 that it will open the ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Long-distance trip: NASA opening space station to visitors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year.

The round-trip ticket will cost an estimated $58 million. And accommodations aboard the orbiting outpost will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long.

The space agency says only two visitors per year will be allowed, for now. Private astronauts will have to meet the same medical standards and training and certification procedures as regular crew members.