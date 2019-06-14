New Oregon lab, seed certification bring standards to hemp

AURORA, Ore. (AP) — A global hemp research lab in Oregon is part of a larger movement to bring the standardization to hemp that traditional crops like corn and cotton enjoy.

It's a critical step toward accountability and consistency in an industry that's sprung up almost overnight since the U.S. legalized hemp last year.

The Global Hemp Innovation Center was unveiled this week by Oregon State University and will be the largest such research hub in the U.S.

Oregon State will also begin certifying hemp seeds so that farmers can be confident they're getting quality seeds.

A national review board for hemp varieties is also getting up and running.

Interest in the cannabis crop has exploded because of hemp-derived CBD, a compound marketed as having health benefits but without the high caused by marijuana.