Strong Pacific quake hits near Vanuatu but no tsunami threat

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck in the South Pacific near the archipelago nation of Vanuatu, but authorities say there is no threat of a destructive tsunami.

The magnitude 6.7 quake hit Wednesday about 78 kilometers (48 miles) east of the town of Lakatoro, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was about 187 kilometers (116 miles) from the capital Port Vila.

There were no immediate reports of damage on Vanuatu, which is home to about 280,000 people.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there was no large tsunami expected and no threat to Hawaii. New Zealand authorities say there was no tsunami threat there.

Vanuatu sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.