Colorado wildfire destroys 3 homes as flames menace US West

Now Playing:

DENVER (AP) — An erratic wildfire charging through extremely dry land in the heart of Colorado ski country destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night, authorities said Thursday.

Elsewhere in Colorado, a rare high-elevation tornado touched down at the site of another wildfire Thursday but apparently caused little damage and had no effect on the fire.

They were among more than 60 large blazes burning across the United States, mostly in the West, where whipping winds and increasing heat have made it easy for flames to spread.

Fires exploded in Northern California and in the Southwestern U.S., where a prolonged and severe drought has desiccated forests.





















































Photo: Anna Stonehouse, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Image 1 of 14 A helicopter flies toward a wildfire Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Basalt, Colo. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) A helicopter flies toward a wildfire Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Basalt, Colo. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) Photo: Anna Stonehouse, AP Image 2 of 14 Fire trucks make their way past a mobile home park Thursday, July 5, 2018, in El Jebel, Colo. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) Fire trucks make their way past a mobile home park Thursday, July 5, 2018, in El Jebel, Colo. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) Photo: Anna Stonehouse, AP Image 3 of 14 A fire crew from North Lake Tahoe walk across a burned hillside along Highway 128 in Solano County north of Winters, Calif., Thursday, July 5, 2018. Nearly 3,500 firefighters from around Northern California are battling the blaze both on the ground and in the air. The fire began last Saturday in Guinda has burned 86,000 acres and is 30 percent contained according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. (Joel Rosenbaum/The Vacaville Reporter via AP) less A fire crew from North Lake Tahoe walk across a burned hillside along Highway 128 in Solano County north of Winters, Calif., Thursday, July 5, 2018. Nearly 3,500 firefighters from around Northern California are ... more Photo: Joel Rosenbaum, AP Image 4 of 14 Seven-year-old Eduardo Herrera, center, joins his brother 2-year-old Daniel, left, and 8-year-old Odwar Portillo in the box of a pickup truck after the boys and their families were evacuated from their mobile homes from a wildfire as it burns near El Jebel, Colo., Thursday, July 5, 2018. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) less Seven-year-old Eduardo Herrera, center, joins his brother 2-year-old Daniel, left, and 8-year-old Odwar Portillo in the box of a pickup truck after the boys and their families were evacuated from their mobile ... more Photo: Anna Stonehouse, AP Image 5 of 14 A water skier skims across Lake Berryessa in front of blacked hills from the County Fire, Thursday, July 5, 2018 north of Winters, California. Nearly 3,500 firefighters from around Northern California are battling the blaze both on the ground and in the air. The fire began last Saturday in Guinda has burned 86,000 acres and is 30 percent contained according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. (Joel Rosenbaum/The Vacaville Reporter via AP) less A water skier skims across Lake Berryessa in front of blacked hills from the County Fire, Thursday, July 5, 2018 north of Winters, California. Nearly 3,500 firefighters from around Northern California are ... more Photo: Joel Rosenbaum, AP Image 6 of 14 Adam Doherty texts his girlfriend while in El Jebel, Colo., Thursday, July 5, 2018, after being evacuated from his home on Wednesday. He is wearing a buff as a mask due to the smoke levels in the area. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) less Adam Doherty texts his girlfriend while in El Jebel, Colo., Thursday, July 5, 2018, after being evacuated from his home on Wednesday. He is wearing a buff as a mask due to the smoke levels in the area. Dozens ... more Photo: Anna Stonehouse, AP Image 7 of 14 A group sits outside of a mobile home park after being evacuated because of a wildfire Thursday, July 5, 2018, in El Jebel, Colo. Dozens of wildfires are burning in the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse /The Aspen Times via AP) / less A group sits outside of a mobile home park after being evacuated because of a wildfire Thursday, July 5, 2018, in El Jebel, Colo. Dozens of wildfires are burning in the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse /The Aspen ... more Photo: Anna Stonehouse, AP Image 8 of 14 A Colorado State Patrol trooper directs a motorist at the main stoplight in El Jebel, Colo., Thursday, July 5, 2018, as a wildfire burns in the area. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) less A Colorado State Patrol trooper directs a motorist at the main stoplight in El Jebel, Colo., Thursday, July 5, 2018, as a wildfire burns in the area. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. ... more Photo: Anna Stonehouse, AP Image 9 of 14 Smoke fills the air from a wildfire in the small town of El Jebel, Colo., Thursday, July 5, 2018. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) Smoke fills the air from a wildfire in the small town of El Jebel, Colo., Thursday, July 5, 2018. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) Photo: Anna Stonehouse, AP Image 10 of 14 A woman covers her face while crossing Midland Avenue due to smoke caused by a wildfire, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Basalt, Colo. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP) less A woman covers her face while crossing Midland Avenue due to smoke caused by a wildfire, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Basalt, Colo. Dozens of wildfires are burning across the Western U.S. (Anna Stonehouse/The ... more Photo: Anna Stonehouse, AP Image 11 of 14 Smoke pours from a wildfire near Duchesne, Utah, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) Smoke pours from a wildfire near Duchesne, Utah, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) Photo: Ravell Call, AP Image 12 of 14 Smoke rises from a wildfire near Strawberry Reservoir in Utah, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) Smoke rises from a wildfire near Strawberry Reservoir in Utah, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) Photo: Ravell Call, AP Image 13 of 14 Flames of a wildfire rise near Duchesne, Utah, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) Flames of a wildfire rise near Duchesne, Utah, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) Photo: Ravell Call, AP Image 14 of 14 This photo shows burned structures caused by a wildfire near Duchesne, Utah, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) This photo shows burned structures caused by a wildfire near Duchesne, Utah, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) Photo: Ravell Call, AP Colorado wildfire destroys 3 homes as flames menace US West 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

In Colorado, residents of multimillion-dollar properties, modest condos and mobile homes were ordered to evacuate early Thursday because of an unpredictable wildfire reported the night before near the town of Basalt. More than 500 homes were affected.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Department said no other homes had been lost besides the three reported earlier.

Smoke from the fire temporarily halted flights into the resort town of Aspen, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away.

Authorities believe the flames started after people at a shooting range used tracer bullets, which illuminate the path of fired bullets.

A tornado was reported Thursday south of Fairplay, a central Colorado town about 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) above sea level. It appeared to touch down at or near the edge of a wildfire that has burned about 17 square miles (43 square kilometers), National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson.

Tornadoes are rare at that elevation and are seldom seen at any wildfire, Daniels said.

Another Colorado wildfire about 205 miles (330 kilometers) southwest of Denver destroyed more than 130 homes and forced more than 2,000 people in three counties to evacuate. It grew to about 160 square miles (nearly 420 square kilometers) Thursday.

Rain was expected in parts of Colorado, which could dampen fires but trigger flash flooding in areas left bare by wildfires.

Hotter, drier weather was forecast in Northern California, where thousands of firefighters were battling a massive wildfire that was already about three times the size of San Francisco.

The fire northwest of Sacramento had burned 134 square miles (347 square kilometers) by Thursday.

"The cool weather on Wednesday helped firefighters, but it will become hotter and drier starting Friday and into the weekend, and that will be a challenge," said Anthony Brown, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Some of the 2,500 people who were under mandatory evacuations orders were allowed to return home, but Brown said the blaze was still threatening about 1,000 buildings.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed and what started the blaze is still under investigation.

In northern New Mexico, a wildfire closed a ranch where novelist D.H. Lawrence once sought spiritual renewal. Officials said a fire in drought-stricken Carson National Forest has scorched nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) since June 24 and is only partially contained.

Forest restrictions imposed last week closed the University of New Mexico's D.H. Lawrence Ranch, which hosted the writer in the summers of 1924 and 1925 as well as Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, author Willa Cather and artist Georgia O'Keeffe after Lawrence's 1930 death.

In Utah, scorching summer temperatures and winds quickly pushed flames through bone-dry vegetation near a popular fishing lake about two hours southeast of Salt Lake City. The 66-square-mile (171-square-kilometer) fire near Strawberry Reservoir has burned about 90 structures.

Darren Lewis' family cabin is in the fire's path and he fears the A-frame structure built 46 years ago by his uncle and father has burned, though he's waiting for confirmation.

Lewis, 44, and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July at the property in a narrow canyon near a river but instead nervously watched social media for updates from the Salt Lake City suburb of Magna.

More than 1,100 people have been evacuated in the mountain area, and the family hasn't been able to go back since Monday, he said. It is a frequent family gathering spot and has special sentimental value because his father and uncle both died last year.

"That's our healing place," Lewis said.

___

Associated Press writers Russell Contreras in Albuquerque, Dan Elliott in Denver, Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.