Michael Skakel, accused in the 1975 slaying of neighbor Martha Moxley, stands outside Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, after being released following a hearing.
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Michael Skakel.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo
Martha Moxley, shown at age 14 in this 1974 photo, was murdered on Oct. 30, 1975. Michael Skakel's conviction in the death of Moxley was set aside and new trial ordered Oct. 23, 2013 by a Connecticut judge, Thomas Bishop, who ruled Skakel's trial attorney failed to adequately represent him when he was found guilty in 2002. Skakel's current attorney, Hubert Santos, said he expects to file a motion for bail on Thursday. If a judge approves it, Skakel could then post bond and be released from prison. less
Photo: Associated Press File Photo
In this May 2002 file photo, Michael Skakel, right, enters the Norwalk Superior Court with his lawyer, Michael Sherman,.
Photo: File Photo, ST
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, Michael Skakel sits in a courtroom at Superior Court in Stamford, Conn.
Photo: File Photo
Michael Skakel, right, is shown to his seat by a judicial marshal, left, in court in Middletown, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012. Skakel is seeking a reduction in his sentence of 20 years to life in prison for killing his neighbor Martha Moxley in Greenwich. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, Pool) less
Photo: Jessica Hill, Associated Press
Michael Skakel, left, addresses the court with attorney his Hubert Santos in Middletown Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012. Skakel is seeking a reduction in his sentence of 20 years to life in prison for killing his neighbor Martha Moxley in Greenwich. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, Pool) less
Photo: Jessica Hill, Associated Press
Michael Skakel, left, is escorted by court officials from the Norwalk courthouse Aug. 28, 2002, after being sentenced for the beating death of Martha Moxley in 1975 when they were 15 years old. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File) less
Photo: Beth A Keiser, Greenwich Time
Parole board chair Erika Tindill, left, addresses Michael Skakel, center, as David May, right, looks on during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
Michael Skakel stands up after a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
Michael Skakel, center, is brought to a holding area to await the decision of parole board during a hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
Michael Skakel reacts during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
In this Oct. 24, 2012 file photo, Michael Skakel listens during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, Pool, File)
Photo: Jessica Hill, Associated Press
Michael Skakel reads a statement during a parole hearing at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. Parole officials denied Skakel's first bid for parole since he was convicted a decade ago of killing his neighbor in 1975. Skakel is serving 20 years to life for fatally beating Martha Moxley with a golf club in Greenwich when they were 15-year-old neighbors. less
Photo: Jessica Hill, Jessica Hill/Associated Press
Attorneys for Michael Skakel claim prosecutors suppressed this sketch of a man spotted in Martha Moxley's neighborhood on the night she was killed. The attorneys claim the sketch bears a "striking resemblance" to former Skakel tutor Kenneth Littleton and would have been the "linchpin" of their defense that Littleton may have committed the crime. less
Photo: Handout, ST
In this artist's rendering, defense attorney Mickey Sherman stands by Michael Skakel during Skakel's trial, Friday, May 24, 2002, in Norwalk, Conn. (AP File Photo/Janet Hamlin, artist)
Photo: JANET HAMLIN, AP
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill reviews paperwork at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 19, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Marjorie Hauer, who was a neighborhood friend of Martha Moxley, testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 19, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel motions to friends and family at his habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Jessica Santos and Michael Skakel talk to each other as author Leonard Levitt testifies at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013. Levitt is the author of the book, "Solving the Moxley Murder: A Reporter and Detective's Twenty-Year Search for Justice." less
Photo: Jason Rearick
Deputy Chief State's Attorney Leonard Boyle questions Dr. Richard Ofshe, a social psychologist, at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill questions attorney Michael Fitzpatrick at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Author Leonard Levitt, left, answers questions about Mark Furhman's book from defense attorney Hubert Santos at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013. Levitt is the author of the book, "Solving the Moxley Murder: A Reporter and Detective's Twenty-Year Search for Justice." less
Photo: Jason Rearick
Attorney and UConn professor Ron Murphy testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Monday, April 22, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill and Special Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Benedict talk with each other at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Thursday, April 25, 2013. less
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel testifies before his defense attorney Hubert Santos at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Thursday, April 25, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel, right, talks to Jessica Santos, one of his defense attorneys, at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Attorney Mark Dubois testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill answers a question from Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Hubert Santos, left, speaks to Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Private investigator Michael Udvardy testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Judge Thomas Bishop speaks to opposing counsel at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorneys Hubert Santos, left, and Jessica Santos talk to each other as their client, Michael Skakel, looks on at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Friday, April 26, 2013. less
Photo: Jason Rearick
Dorthy Moxley, mother of murder victim Martha Moxley, leaves State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., after the sixth day of Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial on Tuesday, April 23, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Dorthy Moxley, mother of murder victim Martha Moxley, leaves State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., after the sixth day of Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial on Tuesday, April 23, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Jessica Santos, standing, speaks to Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel listens to Judge Thomas Bishop speaking to opposing counsel at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Hubert Santos talks to Judge Thomas Bishop at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Attorney Michael Fitzpatrick testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Special Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Benedict questions attorney Michael Fitzpatrick at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Special Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Benedict, left, and Assistant State's Attorney Susann Gill speak to each other at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013. less
Photo: Jason Rearick
Judge Thomas Bishop talks to opposing counsel while holding a video tape containing a psychiatrist's interview of Ken Littleton at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013. less
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel hugs Jessica Santos, one of his defense attorneys, at the conclusion of Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel, right, shakes the hand of his lead defense attorney Hubert Santos at the conclusion of Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Former Skakel defense attorney MickeySherman testifies at Michael Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel, right, talks to Jessica Santos, one of his defense attorneys, at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013.
Photo: Jason Rearick
Defense attorney Hubert Santos, left, talks to Judge Thomas Bishop as fellow defense attorney Jessica Santos and Michael Skakel listen at Skakel's habeas corpus trial at State Superior Court in Vernon, Conn., on Tuesday, April 30, 2013. less
Photo: Jason Rearick
Michael Skakel looks back as he leaves court after being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Photo: Bob Luckey
The Michael Skakel bail hearing at Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel, right, seated in a vehicle leaving Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Photo: Bob Luckey
With the hand of his defense lawyer Hubert Santos, on his back, Michael Skakel leaves Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Photo: Bob Luckey
At left, Attorney Hubert Santos speaks during the hearing for Michael Skakel, right, who was granted bail at Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. At center is Jessica Santos, a Skakel attorney. Skakel was granted bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel leaves court after being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel enters court for his bail hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. At left is one of Skakel's attorney's Jessica Santos. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002. less
Photo: Bob Luckey
Michael Skakel, right, arrives at State Superior Court in Stamford, Conn., on Wednesday, July 30, 2014, with his attorney, Stephan Seeger, left.
Photo: File Photo
Michael Skakel, center, is led into Greenwich police headquarters by Frank Garr, right, where he was arrested and processed for the murder of Martha Moxley, which occurred in 1975. Garr was the lead Greenwich police investigator on the case. At the far left is Skakel's lawyer, Mickey Sherman. less
Photo: Bob Luckey / File Photo
Dorthy Moxley, mother of Martha Moxley, who was killed in 1975, walks into state Superior Court in Stamford for a hearing on Kennedy relative Michael Skakel’s request or a new trial on Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel was set free on bond after his murder conviction in the death of Martha Moxley was vacated after a judge decided he did not receive adequate representation in his 2002 trial. less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Michael Skakel, accused in the 1975 slaying of neighbor Martha Moxley, stands outside state Superior Court in Stamford on Nov. 21, 2013.
Photo: Craig Ruttle / Associated Press
Dorthy Moxley, mother of Martha Moxley, who was killed in 1975, speaks to the media before leaving a Stamford courthouse after a hearing on Michael Skakel in 2013.
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images File Photo
In this Nov. 21, 201,3 photo, Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his bond hearing at state Superior Court in Stamford. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of the October 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, but a judge granted a new trial in 2013. less
Photo: Bob Luckey / File Photo
Michael Skakel, accused in the 1975 slaying of neighbor Martha Moxley, stands outside Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, after being released following a hearing.
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Eleven states are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Connecticut's appeal in Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder case and reinstate his conviction.
The states filed a friend-of-the-court brief on Monday. The court is deciding whether to take up the appeal.
The Connecticut Supreme Court in May vacated Skakel's conviction in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975, when they were teenagers. The 4-3 majority said Skakel's trial lawyer failed to contact an alibi witness.
Connecticut prosecutors argue the court didn't properly weigh the overall performance of Skakel's defense.
The states say a ruling in Connecticut's favor is needed to thwart excessive challenges of defense lawyers' performance.
The states are Alaska, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.