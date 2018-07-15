2 dead in crash of small plane southeast of Houston

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in the crash of a small experimental aircraft as it was trying to land in Southeast Texas.

La Porte police say the plane went down in a pipeline easement Sunday morning near the La Porte Municipal Airport.

No structures on the ground have been damaged.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and federal aviation officials have been notified.

La Porte is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) southeast of Houston.