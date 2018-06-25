3 sought in Houston-area home invasion, boy, 7, held in tub

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — Authorities are seeking three masked men who kicked down the door of a Houston-area home and held a 7-year-old boy in a bathtub of hot water to force the family to turn over cash and valuables.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the child and his father were hurt in the attack before dawn Monday in Richmond.

Sheriff Troy Nehls says the boy, whose name wasn't released, was treated for burns and fluid in his lungs but should recover. The father suffered head injuries.

Authorities say the armed men stole money, jewelry and the family's cellphones. The victims went to a nearby 24-hour emergency care clinic and summoned help.

Officials say the father owns a small business and the attack was not believed to be random.