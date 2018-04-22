5 arrested on murder charges stemming from Texas arson case

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Authorities have arrested five people on murder charges stemming from an arson investigation in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 13 miles west of Dallas.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 25-year-old Elizabeth Delude, 40-year-old Claire Harrington, 34-year-old Clayton Miller, 33-year-old Christopher Cornell and 41-year-old Paul Rogers were arrested Friday. Harrington was held on $500,000 and the others on $750,000 bonds Sunday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys.

Detectives investigating an April 10 Grand Prairie house fire determined that someone was slain inside. Two days later, the Erath County Sheriff's Department discovered a charred body inside of a burned car believed to be the victim in the Grand Prairie homicide case.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office had not yet identified the victim.