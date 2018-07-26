6 wounded in gunfire in Dallas neighborhood; no arrests

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say six people have been wounded in an overnight drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood.

Authorities say the victims include a 14-year-old boy who was critically hurt by the gunfire late Wednesday in a neighborhood southeast of downtown Dallas.

Officers had been called to the scene for a report of a drive-by shooting. Police did not immediately announce any arrests Thursday or provide a possible motive.

Further details weren't immediately available.