AAA: Texas retail gas prices remain at $2.61 for second week

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The average retail gasoline price in Texas did not change this week, remaining at $2.61 for a gallon of unleaded.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price was unchanged after falling from $2.63 a gallon two weeks ago. The average price drivers across the U.S. are paying fell by 2 cents to $2.83 a gallon.

The association survey says drivers in Amarillo and Wichita Falls are paying the least at the pump at $2.50 a gallon. Motorists in Midland, where the average price is $3.06, are paying the most.

While gas prices may rise to meet demand as drivers take to the road for Labor Day weekend, AAA says overall prices will generally fall as summer comes to an end.