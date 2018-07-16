Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families
Elliot Spagat, Associated Press
Photo: Miguel Roberts, AP
FILE - In this June 28, 2018 file photo, protesters chant "Families belong together!" as they walk to the front doors of the federal courthouse in Brownsville, Texas, to bring attention to the U.S. immigration policy. A federal judge, responding to a plan to reunify children separated at the border, said he was having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders. The Justice Department on Friday, July 13 filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children 5 years old and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using “truncated” procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks that excludes DNA testing and other steps it took to reunify children under 5. The administration said the abbreviated vetting puts children at significant safety risk but is needed to meet the deadline. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File) less
Photo: Miguel Roberts, AP
Cindy Madrid, from El Salvador, and her 6-year-old daughter Allison walk into a news conference in Houston on Friday, July 13, 2018, to discuss their reunion after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Photo: John L. Mone, AP
Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Houston. The press conference, the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day they were separated under the President Donald Trump administration immigration policy that has separated families attempting to claim asylum in the United States. (Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP) less
Photo: Marie D. De Jes's, AP
Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Houston. During the press conference, the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day they were separated under the President Donald Trump administration immigration policy that has separated families attempting to claim asylum in the United States. (Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP) less
Photo: Marie D. De Jes's, AP
Allison, 6, second right, with her mother Cindy Madrid, right, speaks during a news conference, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Houston. At the press conference, the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day they were separated under the President Donald Trump administration immigration policy that has separated families attempting to claim asylum in the United States. (Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP) less
Photo: Marie D. De Jes's, AP
Cindy Madrid, from right, watches her daughter Allison, 6, being embraced by Melanie Sandoval, 9, after Melanie presented Allison with gift during a news conference, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Houston. At the news conference, the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day they were separated under the President Donald Trump administration immigration policy that has separated families attempting to claim asylum in the United States. (Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP) less
Photo: Marie D. De Jes's, AP
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, immigrant families leave a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after they were reunited in San Antonio. With one deadline behind, a federal judge in San Diego will consider Friday, July 13, 2018, how closely to monitor the Trump administration as it faces a bigger deadline ahead on reunifying families separated at the border. less
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich. With one deadline behind, a federal judge in San Diego will consider Friday, July 13, 2018, how closely to monitor the Trump administration as it faces a bigger deadline ahead on reunifying families separated at the border. less
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from their families are detained. The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss a Tuesday, July 10 deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases. The group said the administration provided it with a list of 102 children under 5 years old who must be reunited by Tuesday under an order by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego. It said in a statement that it “appears likely that less than half will be reunited” by that deadline. (Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File) less
Photo: Miguel Roberts, AP
In this image taken from video, Javier Garrido Martinez, left and Alan Garcia, right, sit with their 4-year-sons at a news conference in New York, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. They men were reunited with their children after almost two months of separation, Authorities took their boys them when they stopped at the U.S. southern border. less
Photo: Robert Bumsted, AP
In this image taken from video, Javier Garrido Martinez holds his 4-year-old son during a news conference in New York, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. The pair were reunited after being separated for almost two months when authorities stopped them at the U.S. southern border. less
Photo: Robert Bumsted, AP
People hold a rally outside the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Lawyers for two immigrant children detained in Connecticut after being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border asked a federal judge on Wednesday to order that the girl and boy be reunited with their families. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP) less
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, AP
Three-year-old Jose Jr., from Honduras, is helped by representative of the Southern Poverty Law Center as he is reunited with his father Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Phoenix. Lugging little backpacks, smiling immigrant children were scooped up into their parents' arms Tuesday as the Trump administration scrambled to meet a court-ordered deadline to reunite dozens of youngsters forcibly separated from their families at the border. less
Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP
Pablo Ortiz, 28, with his son Andres, 3, speaks to reporters shortly after a news conference at the Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Ardino and Pablo Ortiz, 28, and his son Andres 3, spoke to the media about their experiences while being detained and separated for several months from their sons. Tuesday night three fathers were reunited with their children but only two spoke this morning after the third, a father and daughter, had already left El Paso early Wednesday morning. (Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP) less
Photo: Ruben R. Ramirez, AP
Roger Ardino 24, gives his son Roger Ardino Jr., 3, a kiss on the cheek shortly after speaking to reporters at a news conference at the Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Ardino and Pablo Ortiz, 28, and his son Andres 3, spoke to the media about their experiences while being detained and separated for several months from their sons. Tuesday night three fathers were reunited with their children but only two spoke this morning after the third, a father and daughter had already left El Paso early Wednesday morning. (Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP) less
Photo: Ruben R. Ramirez, AP
Roger Ardino, 24, and his son Roger Ardino Jr., 3, pose for a photo as they and Pablo Ortiz, 28, left, and his son Andres, 3, were speaking to members of the media during a news conference at the Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Ardino and Pablo Ortiz, 28, and his son Andres 3, spoke to the media about their experiences while being detained and separated for several months from their sons. Tuesday night three fathers were reunited with their children but only two spoke this morning after the third, a father and daughter, had already left El Paso early Wednesday morning. (Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP) less
Photo: Ruben R. Ramirez, AP
Jose and his 3-year-old son Jose Jr., from Honduras, share a moment after they were reunited Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Phoenix. Lugging little backpacks, smiling immigrant children were scooped up into their parents' arms Tuesday as the Trump administration scrambled to meet a court-ordered deadline to reunite dozens of youngsters forcibly separated from their families at the border. less
Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP
Yale student Larissa Martinez, 21, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, holds a banner at an immigration rally outside the federal courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Lawyers for two immigrant children detained in Connecticut after being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border asked a federal judge on Wednesday to order that the girl and boy be reunited with their families. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP) less
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, AP
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ordered a temporary halt to any deportations of reunited families who were separated by the Trump administration after crossing the southwest border.
The American Civil Liberties Union had asked Judge Dana Sabraw to delay deportations a week after reunification. The ACLU said in a court filing that its request is a response to "persistent and increasing rumors ... that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification."
The ACLU said parents need a week after being reunified with their children to decide whether to pursue asylum.
The decision "cannot be made until parents not only have had time to fully discuss the ramifications with their children, but also to hear from the child's advocate or counsel, who can explain to the parent the likelihood of the child ultimately prevailing in his or her own asylum case if left behind in the U.S. (as well as where the child is likely to end up living)," the ACLU says.
Sabraw said he would temporarily halt deportations until the Justice Department could file a response to the ACLU's documents. He gave the government attorneys one week, and said he'd formally rule after that. Justice attorneys opposed halting the deportations.
The request by the ACLU followed a flurry of weekend activity in the case. The judge said late Friday that he was having second thoughts about whether the government was acting in good faith. He was responding to an administration plan to reunite more than 2,500 children ages 5 and older by July 26.
The administration's reunification plan uses "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks, excluding DNA testing and other steps it took to reunify children under 5. The administration said the abbreviated vetting puts children at significant safety risk but is needed to meet the deadline.
During a hastily scheduled hearing after the plan was released Friday, Sabraw said the government was presenting a "parade of horribles" that misrepresented his orders. He insisted that the deadline be met.
"The task is laborious, but can be accomplished in the time and manner prescribed," he wrote in a subsequent order.
Sabraw has scheduled four hearings over the next two weeks, including one Monday, to ensure compliance with his order.
Evelyn Stauffer, a spokeswoman for the Health and Human Services Department, said Saturday that the administration proposed its plan "in the interests of transparency and cooperation" after concluding that the abbreviated vetting was necessary to make the deadline.
"Within the time the court allows, we will strive to implement the most comprehensive procedures possible to ensure child welfare," she said. "We look forward to continuing our close work with the court to accomplish the goals we share of safe, expeditious reunification."