ARL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $148.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $9.26 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 37 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $173.7 million, or $10.81 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $121 million.

ARL shares have fallen almost 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36 percent in the last 12 months.

