AZZ: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $15.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $239.5 million in the period.

AZZ expects full-year earnings to be $1.95 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $940 million to $960 million.

AZZ shares have risen roughly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ