Abbott taps key staffer as new Texas secretary of state

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott has named his deputy chief of staff Texas' new secretary of state.

David Whitley replaces Rolando Pablos, who announced earlier this month that he was resigning after two years in the office.

In a statement Monday, Abbott's office said Whitley has worked for Abbott in various capacities since 2004.

He'd previously served as the governor's appointment's director and was assistant deputy attorney general while Abbott was attorney general, before being elected governor in 2014.

Abbott praised Whitley as having "a keen understanding of the election process." He added that he is confident Whitley "will continue to safeguard the integrity of our elections."