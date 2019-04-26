Allegiance Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Allegiance Bancshares shares have increased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11 percent in the last 12 months.

