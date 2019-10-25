Allegiance Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $12 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Allegiance Bancshares shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABTX