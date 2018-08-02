Amarillo police fatally shoot wanted man at Hereford home

HEREFORD, Texas (AP) — Officers in the Texas Panhandle trying to serve warrants for assault have fatally shot the suspect after police say he displayed a gun.

Amarillo police on Thursday said 35-year-old Jonathan Joey Mendoza died at the scene. Amarillo officers involved in Wednesday's fatal shooting in Hereford, 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Amarillo, are on paid administrative leave.

Police Cpl. Jeb Hilton says Amarillo officers located Mendoza in Hereford and tried to arrest him on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a household member, making a terrorist threat and parole violation. Hilton says the suspect had a gun when he exited the back of the home, saw officers, then ran to the front.

Hilton says Mendoza was shot when he displayed the weapon.

Texas Rangers are investigating.