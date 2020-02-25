Apergy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Apergy Corp. (APY) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $247.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.2 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Apergy said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million.

Apergy shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.09, a decrease of 43% in the last 12 months.

