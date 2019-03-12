Atlanta teen avoids jail in deaths of 3 pedestrians

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta teen has pleaded guilty in the 2017 deaths of three pedestrians in Georgia, where two of them were trying to escape Hurricane Irma in Florida.

News outlets reported 19-year-old Zoe Reardon was placed on probation for three years and ordered to complete 240 hours of community service after the crash in Woodstock, northwest of Atlanta.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kaitlin Hunt, 3-month-old Riley Hunt of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and 61-year-old family friend Kathy Deming died after they were hit by Reardon's Jeep.

Riley Hunt died the night of the Sept. 9, 2017, crash. The adults died several days later in a hospital.

Reardon apologized in court Monday. She's a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Judge Alan Jordan is allowing her to check with her probation officer from Texas.