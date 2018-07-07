Austin will take year to replace Confederate school names

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Five schools in Austin named for Confederate heroes likely won't get new names for another school year.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that district administrators have slowed down the process after the school board voted in February to rename five campuses. That's to give a task force enough time to examine criteria for choosing new names.

The task force is also discussing how to handle school memorabilia with the names that would be changed.

The five schools are Fulmore Middle School, Lanier High School, Reagan High School, Eastside Memorial High School at The Johnston Campus and the now-closed Allan Elementary School.

So far, the district has received 219 suggestions for people who could be honored instead. They include Cesar Chavez, Abraham Lincoln, and Harriet Tubman.

___

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com