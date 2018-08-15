https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Bio-Path-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13157389.php
Bio-Path: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) _ Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.
The Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $1.41. A year ago, they were trading at $3.
